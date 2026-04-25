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Victor Boniface: Werder Bremen boss reveals plan for Super Eagles star

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:31 - 25 April 2026
Super Eagles star Victor Boniface is still hoping for his first minutes of 2026 after his December injury
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Victor Boniface is edging closer to his long-awaited return from injury, with Daniel Thioune outlining how Werder Bremen plan to reintroduce the Super Eagles striker.

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The Nigerian has not played since December after undergoing knee surgery, but is on the path to returning to the first team.

Boniface nearing return after rapid recovery

Boniface was initially expected to miss the rest of the season when he went under the knife to correct a knee problem last year. However, the 25-year-old has recovered faster than anticipated and has been back in training since March.

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Ahead of Sunday’s Bundesliga clash with VfB Stuttgart, Thioune confirmed the striker is in the final stages of his rehabilitation and could make the squad if he passes a late fitness test.

“I had a good impression of him on the training pitch on Thursday—at least in the sense that he's overcome the flu,” Thioune said.

The coach added that while Boniface is close, the club will continue to assess him carefully before making a final decision on his involvement.

Werder plan cautious comeback from bench

Thioune made it clear that even if Boniface is fit enough to return this weekend, the striker will not be thrown straight into the starting lineup.

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“I've already indicated that he could play a role again, but definitely not as a starter; rather, in a game situation where he might get some minutes,” the Bremen boss explained.

The cautious approach will aim to manage Boniface’s workload carefully after a lengthy layoff and ensure he regains full match sharpness gradually.

His return could provide a major boost for Werder Bremen, who currently sit 15th in the Bundesliga table, just four points above the relegation playoff place.

With the season entering its decisive final weeks, Boniface may yet have a crucial part to play in helping Bremen secure survival.

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