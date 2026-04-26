'There are financial issues' - Super Eagles coach Chelle speaks on NFF contract
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has confirmed that some financial aspects of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation are still under negotiation.
The Franco-Malian tactician, who has been in discussions with the federation for several months, revealed that talks are ongoing but stressed that he is not directly involved in the process.
What Chelle said
Speaking in a conversation with journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Chelle made it clear that his priority is football, not negotiations.
Beyond contract matters, Eric Chelle outlined his plans to strengthen the national team by scouting players from the domestic league for the Unity Cup.
He revealed his intention to attend matches in the Nigeria Premier Football League to identify emerging talents capable of contributing to the Super Eagles setup.
“Yes, there are financial issues to be discussed and resolved, but I leave them to my agent to handle with the federation. I want to concentrate on the job and the task at hand,” he said.
He added, "I am coming to Nigeria to watch some NPFL games and see some players. And we have the Unity Cup in London to prepare for."
I had a chat with @NGSuperEagles head coach Eric Chelle on Friday. He requires certain things to be done by @thenff, regarding his contract, for the future to be secure.— Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) April 25, 2026
“Yes, there are financial issues to be discussed and resolved. But I leave them to my agent to handle with… pic.twitter.com/etaq452mOQ
The 2026 Unity Cup will be held in London from May 26 to 30 at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic. Nigeria, the defending champions, is set to compete against Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India.