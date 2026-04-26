'There are financial issues' - Super Eagles coach Chelle speaks on NFF contract

Eric Chelle confirms financial details of his NFF contract are still being discussed while outlining plans to scout NPFL talent.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has confirmed that some financial aspects of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation are still under negotiation.

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Eric Chelle led the Eagles to third place at AFCON 2025.|| Image credit: Imago

The Franco-Malian tactician, who has been in discussions with the federation for several months, revealed that talks are ongoing but stressed that he is not directly involved in the process.

What Chelle said

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Speaking in a conversation with journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Chelle made it clear that his priority is football, not negotiations.

Beyond contract matters, Eric Chelle outlined his plans to strengthen the national team by scouting players from the domestic league for the Unity Cup.

He revealed his intention to attend matches in the Nigeria Premier Football League to identify emerging talents capable of contributing to the Super Eagles setup.

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“Yes, there are financial issues to be discussed and resolved, but I leave them to my agent to handle with the federation. I want to concentrate on the job and the task at hand,” he said.

He added, "I am coming to Nigeria to watch some NPFL games and see some players. And we have the Unity Cup in London to prepare for."

I had a chat with @NGSuperEagles head coach Eric Chelle on Friday. He requires certain things to be done by @thenff, regarding his contract, for the future to be secure.



“Yes, there are financial issues to be discussed and resolved. But I leave them to my agent to handle with… pic.twitter.com/etaq452mOQ — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) April 25, 2026