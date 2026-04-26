Nigeria’s Calvin Bassey posts powerful seven-word message after keeping European dream alive

The Super Eagles star put in a commanding performance as Fulham edged Aston Villa 1-0, then went straight to social media to say exactly what every Fulham fan was thinking.

While the Super Eagles might be facing a quiet summer, Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey is making plenty of noise in the Premier League.

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Following Fulham's vital 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, the 'Big Shirley' posted a brief but powerful seven-word message to his fans.

When the final whistle blew at Craven Cottage, Bassey did not need many words. He had already said everything on the pitch.

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Get in thereeeee! 👊 pic.twitter.com/k1y0XXBPa8 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 25, 2026

Calvin Bassey speaks out

A clean sheet against Aston Villa, Champions League-chasing, Unai Emery-coached, relentlessly dangerous Aston Villa, and a win that keeps Fulham firmly in the hunt for European football. The Super Eagles star summed it up in SEVEN words.

"Massive W. The march is still on." — Calvin Bassey, Fulham & Super Eagles defender

Calvin Bassey in action against Aston Villa.

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Terse, confident, and entirely accurate. For the Nigeria international, it was a performance that reinforced why he has become one of Fulham's most important players and why his name keeps coming up in Super Eagles conversations whenever the subject of Nigeria's defensive options arises.

Ryan Sessegnon's 43rd-minute goal was the difference, but it was the defensive unit, marshalled by the Super Eagles star, that made the three points stick.

Fulham vs Aston Villa in brief

Aston Villa arrived at Craven Cottage with Champions League ambitions and genuine quality in attack. They left with nothing. The Nigeria international was central to making sure of that.

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The task was made harder by the absence of his Fulham and Nigeria teammate Alex Iwobi, sidelined through injury.

Alex Iwobi missed the game due to a hamstring from the previous weekend.

With that familiar partnership unavailable, it was Bassey and fellow Super Eagles man Samuel Chukwueze who carried the Nigerian presence on the pitch. The 26-year-old stepped into the challenge without blinking.

The numbers paint a complete picture of what the Super Eagles star brought to the afternoon. Nine passes into the final third from a central defender is not a conservative stat, it signals a player who is not simply defending but actively building Fulham's attacks from the back.

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He also had 77 touches on an afternoon when Fulham needed control. And 100% aerial duel success against a Villa side that absolutely carries a physical threat.

What stands out most, though, is the combination of defensive solidity and forward contribution. Three clearances, two headed clearances, one interception, four recoveries; the kind of numbers that do not make highlight reels but win football matches.

Massive W. The march is still on. 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/Ex9Ywu7bPX — Calvin Bassey (@CalvinBassey) April 25, 2026

The Nigerian defender did everything a modern centre-back is asked to do, and then some. And with Iwobi out, he also stepped up as the senior Nigerian voice on the pitch and delivered.

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For Nigeria coach Eric Chelle, watching his defender perform at this level ahead of the Unity Cup is exactly the form guide he needs

Eric Chelle wants more players. || X