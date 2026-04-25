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Fulham vs Aston Villa: Cottagers earn slim win without Iwobi to keep European dreams alive

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:37 - 25 April 2026
Fulham did not allow the absence of Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi slow them down as they earned a crucial win over Aston Villa
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Super Eagles star Alex Iwovi was absent through injury, but his Nigerian compatriots Samuel Chukwueze and Calvin Bassey helped Fulham to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

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A late first half goal from Ryan Sessengon was enough for the Cottagers to snatch all three points against Aston Villa, giving them hope for a late push for European football next season.

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