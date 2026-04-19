‘He’s not feeling too much pain’ - Fulham manager gives more update on Iwobi’s injury as they await test

Fulham manager Marco Silva is anxiously awaiting the results of medical tests on Alex Iwobi after the midfielder was forced off with an injury during Saturday's goalless draw with Brentford.

The Nigerian international pulled up with an apparent muscular issue in the first half at the Gtech Community Stadium.

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After receiving on-pitch treatment, he was unable to continue and was replaced by Adama Traoré.

The team went on to settle for a goalless draw against Brentford, with one of their key players getting injured.

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Silva speaks on Iwobi’s injury

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Silva provided an initial assessment, expressing hope that the injury is not as severe as first feared.

"You always think about the worst possible scenario," Silva stated. "He’s not feeling too much pain right now."

Fulham head coach Marco Silva (Credit: Imago)

The Fulham boss confirmed that the club's medical staff will need to conduct further examinations over the next 24 to 48 hours to understand the full extent of the damage.

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"It doesn’t look like a serious hamstring injury, but the next few hours—probably tomorrow or in two days’ time—will give a clearer picture of the situation," he explained. "Of course, we need to analyse and assess his availability for the next games."

Silva underscored Iwobi's crucial role in the squad, particularly as the team navigates a challenging end to the season with other fitness concerns.

Alex Iwobi injured || Imago

"Let’s hope we are not going to lose him until the end of the season because he’s so important for us," the Portuguese coach added.

"After a difficult week in terms of preparation with one or two players, of course it is not good for us to lose a player like Alex."

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