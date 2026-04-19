‘You may not see Alex again this season’ — Ex-Man City star fears season-ending Iwobi injury

Alex Iwobi's injury has caused major concerns among fans of Fulham and Nigeria's Super Eagles

Fulham’s stalemate in the London derby may have ended without goals, but it was far from uneventful.

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The biggest talking point turned out to be the worrying injury suffered by Alex Iwobi, casting a shadow over both club and country ambitions.

Injury blow sparks fears of early season end

The Nigerian international was forced off just before half-time during Fulham’s 0-0 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, after appearing to suffer a hamstring issue.

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Iwobi, who has been one of Fulham’s most consistent performers this season, went down unchallenged while chasing a loose ball, immediately clutching his leg in visible discomfort.

The situation quickly escalated in concern as he headed straight down the tunnel, unable to continue, and was replaced by fellow Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze.

Having started 27 Premier League games this season, Iwobi’s potential absence represents a significant blow to Fulham’s campaign, particularly as they push for a strong finish in the league.

Beyond club football, the timing could not be worse. Nigeria are set to face Poland and Portugal in high-profile international friendlies in June, and doubts are already emerging about Iwobi’s availability for those fixtures.

Shay Given raises alarm over severity

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Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given did little to calm nerves, suggesting the injury could be more serious than initially feared. Speaking after the match, Given pointed to the nature of the incident as a worrying sign.

“You know it’s something serious when the referee calls on the medical team,” he said, highlighting the abruptness of Iwobi’s withdrawal. He added that injuries at this stage of the season can be particularly devastating, both physically and mentally for players.

Given went further, hinting that the Fulham midfielder might not return before the campaign concludes. “At this time of the season, you may not see Alex again this season,” he warned.