First billionaire footballers in World Cup history: Ronaldo leads Messi by $100M

The football icons have both crossed the billion-dollar mark ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Ronaldo maintaining a narrow financial advantage over his longtime rival.

The greatest rivalry in football history is set to reach another landmark moment at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, whose battles have defined a generation of football fans, are preparing to become the first billionaire footballers ever to feature at the sport’s biggest tournament. According to recent wealth valuations published by Forbes, both superstars have officially crossed the billion-dollar threshold while still actively playing professional football.

While their influence on the pitch remains difficult to separate, the numbers reveal a narrow but significant advantage off it.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to have one last dance at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Ronaldo currently boasts an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, placing him $100 million ahead of Messi, whose fortune is valued at approximately $1.1 billion.

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The figures represent the culmination of two remarkably different approaches to building wealth, transforming both players from football icons into global business empires.

Ronaldo’s road to billionaire status

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

Ronaldo’s route to billionaire status has been built on maximising both his football earnings and commercial appeal.

The Portuguese superstar currently earns an estimated $235 million annually through his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, giving him one of the most lucrative deals in sporting history and helping him maintain his financial advantage over Messi.

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Away from football, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has spent years turning the CR7 name into a worldwide business operation.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal || Image credit: Imago

His portfolio includes a growing hotel network spanning multiple countries, a global fitness gym chain, luxury watches, fragrances and fashion ventures. Combined with his record-breaking social media following, which remains unmatched among athletes worldwide, Ronaldo continues to command enormous sponsorship and endorsement fees from some of the world’s biggest brands.

The strategy has allowed him to scale his personal brand into a commercial powerhouse capable of generating revenue far beyond the football pitch.

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Messi's road to billionaire status

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO

Messi’s journey to billionaire status has followed a different blueprint. Rather than accepting a reported $400 million-per-year offer from the Saudi Pro League, the Argentine superstar opted to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, where he accepted a significantly lower salary believed to be around $70 million annually.

However, the move came with substantial long-term benefits.

Messi negotiated groundbreaking revenue-sharing agreements tied to league partners Apple and Adidas, ensuring he would benefit directly from the commercial growth generated by his arrival in the United States.

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Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 | IMAGO

His deal also includes the option to acquire a minority ownership stake in Inter Miami following his retirement, mirroring the path taken by club co-owner David Beckham.

Beyond football, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to earn heavily through his lifetime Adidas partnership, investments in technology start-ups and his growing luxury hospitality business, the MiM Hotel Group.

Unlike Ronaldo’s approach, which focuses heavily on maximising current earnings, Messi’s strategy is built around ownership, equity and long-term asset appreciation.

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A rivalry that continues beyond football

Ultimately, Ronaldo’s $100 million lead can largely be attributed to his record-breaking Saudi contract and the fact that he reached billionaire status before his long-time rival.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

Yet many analysts believe Messi’s wealth could continue to grow significantly after retirement due to the equity structures embedded throughout his business portfolio.

Argentina captian Lionel Messi | IMAGO

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Regardless of who ultimately finishes ahead, both men have already secured their place in sporting and financial history.

Alongside figures such as David Beckham and LeBron James, Ronaldo and Messi have redefined what is possible for elite athletes, proving that sporting greatness can be transformed into billion-dollar business success. Now, as they prepare for what could be their final FIFA World Cup appearances, the two legends will once again share the same stage.