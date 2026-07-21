It's not the referee — Argentina coach mentions real reason for World Cup final collapse

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni addressed the reason for his side's abysmal showing in the World Cup final against Spain.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has refused to use officiating or numerical disadvantages as excuses for their 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat, openly admitting that his side was utterly outplayed by a superior Spain team.

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Following Sunday's 1-0 extra-time loss at MetLife Stadium, the manager candidly assessed a match in which the defending champions were suffocated by the European titleholders.

Lionel Scaloni acknowledges Spain's dominance.

The South American giants delivered an abysmal offensive performance during the final, finishing regulation time without a single shot on target compared to a relentless Spanish attack (20 shots, 12 on target).

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Despite an intensely physical approach, Argentina only conceded the decisive goal after being reduced to 10 men.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi deep into second-half stoppage time (93rd minute), leaving his side vulnerable before Ferran Torres ultimately netted the winner in extra time.

🚨 Lionel Scaloni: “Was the refereeing unfair? No, no. We lost because they were the better team. We have to acknowledge that they played better.



"We probably arrived at the final running on empty, that’s the reality.



"But sometimes it’s good to recognize that they were… pic.twitter.com/mgb36rj3yU — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 21, 2026

Rather than blame the officiating for the dismissal, Scaloni chose to praise the opposition.

"Was the refereeing unfair? No, no. We lost because they were the better team. We have to acknowledge that they played better," Scaloni stated, per Albiceleste Talk.

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Lionel Scaloni cites exhaustion for Argentina

The manager, who previously led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2021 Copa America, and the 2024 Copa America titles, pointed to the physical toll the tournament took on his squad.

"We probably arrived at the final running on empty; that’s the reality," the manager explained.

Scaloni Argentina head coach || Imago.

"But sometimes it’s good to recognise that they were better, and I think doing so will make us better," he concluded.

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Lionel Messi echoes Scaloni and praises Spain

The sentiment of defeat was shared by his captain, who also admitted the reality of the loss following an incredible individual tournament.

Lionel Messi, who finished the competition with a career-high statistical return (eight goals, four assists), acknowledged the pain of the result but showed grace to the victors.

Taking to social media, the 39-year-old expressed his immense pain over the defeat while noting that the squad had given everything to reach two consecutive World Cup finals.