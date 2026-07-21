I will speak to Cristiano — New Portugal coach addresses 'Ronaldo problem'

Portugal's new coach Jorge Jesus addressed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is holding back Portugal.

New Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo will not pose any problems for the national team as he prepares to lead the squad following a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

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Jesus was recently appointed to replace Roberto Martinez, who departed after Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 on July 6, 2026.

Despite contributing offensively during the tournament (three goals), the 41-year-old forward faced intense criticism, with pundits questioning his overall value to the side.

Jorge Jesus addresses the Ronaldo debate

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Speaking to Canal 11, the new manager dismissed the ongoing debate surrounding his captain's international future.

"Ronaldo will not represent any problem for the national team or for me personally," Jesus explained. "As for the ongoing debate, everyone has the right to their opinion."

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the manager emphasised that he plans to handle the situation carefully as he integrates into his new role.

"When the time comes to make a decision, I will speak individually with Cristiano and with all the other players," Jesus added.

The shadow of past controversies

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The veteran forward has frequently been accused of holding the Portuguese team back and complicating selection decisions for successive managers.

The friction dates back to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where former coach Fernando Santos famously dropped Ronaldo to the bench for the knockout stages.

Following an angry reaction to being substituted against South Korea, Ronaldo was left out of the starting lineup for a 6-1 victory over Switzerland and a 1-0 quarter-final loss to Morocco.

Martinez subsequently reinstated Ronaldo as an undisputed starter, but the team's early exit in 2026 reignited debates about his tactical fit.

Reuniting a triumphant duo

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Despite the external noise, Jesus brings a strong pre-existing relationship with his captain.

The pair recently enjoyed a triumphant spell together at Al Nassr, where they secured the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League title.

Knowing the player intimately from their time in Saudi Arabia, Jesus insists that the forward's advancing years will not hinder his prospects.