World Cup record-breaker Kylian Mbappé returns to EA SPORTS cover ahead of FC 27 release

The France superstar has been confirmed as the face of the EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Edition, with the full reveal of the game set for July 23.

Kylian Mbappé is returning to the cover of EA SPORTS FC!

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The Real Madrid and France superstar has been announced as the cover star of the EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Edition, marking his return to the front of EA’s flagship football gaming franchise.

The announcement comes just days after Mbappé made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer and finishing as the Golden Boot winner.

Kylian Mbappe is the cover star for FC 27 Ultimate Edition | X/@EASPORTSFC

EA SPORTS is expected to unveil the full details of EA SPORTS FC 27 on July 23, with Mbappé’s Ultimate Edition cover giving fans an early glimpse of what is to come.

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Back on the cover. Ready to go again.@KMbappe leads the #FC27 Cover. See the full reveal, July 23: https://t.co/6QAaAVGU75 pic.twitter.com/u8zPbxJH2J — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 21, 2026

The timing makes the announcement particularly fitting, with the 27-year-old entering the new game as a World Cup record-breaker and one of the biggest stars in world football.

Mbappé’s long history with FIFA and EA FC covers

France superstar Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Mbappé’s return to the cover continues a relationship with the franchise that dates back to FIFA 21, when he became the sole cover star across the game’s Standard, Champions and Ultimate editions.

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Mbappe on FIFA 21 cover

Mbappe on FIFA 22 cover

He returned as the global cover star for FIFA 22, before featuring on the FIFA 23 Standard Edition cover alongside Australian women's football icon Sam Kerr.

Kylian Mbappe and former Chelsea women's star Sam Kerr were the cover stars of EA Sports FIFA 23 global edition

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Erling Haaland was EA Sports FC 24 cover star/via EA Sports FC

Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala were the cover stars of FC 26