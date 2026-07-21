World Cup record-breaker Kylian Mbappé returns to EA SPORTS cover ahead of FC 27 release
Kylian Mbappé is returning to the cover of EA SPORTS FC!
The Real Madrid and France superstar has been announced as the cover star of the EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Edition, marking his return to the front of EA’s flagship football gaming franchise.
The announcement comes just days after Mbappé made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer and finishing as the Golden Boot winner.
EA SPORTS is expected to unveil the full details of EA SPORTS FC 27 on July 23, with Mbappé’s Ultimate Edition cover giving fans an early glimpse of what is to come.
Back on the cover. Ready to go again.@KMbappe leads the #FC27 Cover. See the full reveal, July 23: https://t.co/6QAaAVGU75 pic.twitter.com/u8zPbxJH2J— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 21, 2026
The timing makes the announcement particularly fitting, with the 27-year-old entering the new game as a World Cup record-breaker and one of the biggest stars in world football.
Mbappé’s long history with FIFA and EA FC covers
Mbappé’s return to the cover continues a relationship with the franchise that dates back to FIFA 21, when he became the sole cover star across the game’s Standard, Champions and Ultimate editions.
He returned as the global cover star for FIFA 22, before featuring on the FIFA 23 Standard Edition cover alongside Australian women's football icon Sam Kerr.
Following EA’s split from FIFA, Man City's Erling Haaland then became the cover star of EA SPORTS FC 24.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham headlined the cover for EA SPORTS FC 25 before returning to the cover for EA SPORTS FC 26 alongside Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala.
After a four-year break, Mbappe now takes centre stage again as the EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Edition cover star, making this his fourth appearance on a FIFA/EA SPORTS FC cover.