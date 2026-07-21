'We represented our country the best way' - Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after World Cup final defeat

Enzo Fernandez has defended his team's conduct during the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite criticism.

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez has defended his teammates following widespread criticism of their conduct during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the squad represented the country "in the best possible way" despite their heartbreaking defeat to Spain.

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The Chelsea midfielder made the remarks in an emotional social media post after Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time in the World Cup final, a match that ended in controversy both on and off the pitch.

Fernandez sent off in World Cup final

Fernandez endured a difficult evening in the final after receiving a second yellow card in stoppage time for a reckless challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí.

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His dismissal left Argentina with 10 men throughout extra time, making their task even more difficult before Ferran Torres eventually scored the winning goal to hand Spain the World Cup title.

Midfielder defends Argentina's commitment

Despite criticism surrounding Argentina's performances and behaviour during the tournament, Fernandez insisted the players gave everything for their country.

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In a message shared on Instagram, the midfielder reflected on the campaign.

"As time passes, you realise there is something much bigger than a result. For years, this group has represented our country in the best possible way. It teaches that competing isn't just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt and never giving up," Fernandez wrote.

He added that representing Argentina on the world stage remained one of the greatest honours of his career.

He added, "Being part of this team is something I will always cherish. Thank you to everyone for the unconditional support."

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🚨🇦🇷 Enzo Fernández statement.



“As time passes, you realize there is something much bigger than a result.



"For years, this group has represented our country in the best possible way.



"It teaches that competing isn’t just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt… pic.twitter.com/dKPGQ2jQdo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2026

World Cup final marred by violent clashes

The final was overshadowed by ugly scenes after the final whistle as players and coaching staff from both teams became involved in a series of confrontations.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show Nahuel Molina striking Spain captain Rodri, while Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was also seen confronting Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo.

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Another incident showed Leandro Paredes and Thiago Almada grappling with Spain substitute Gavi during the melee.