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‘You are history, you are legends’ - Di Maria sends message of support to Messi’s Argentina

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:11 - 20 July 2026
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Di Maria sends message of support to Messi’s Argentina
Following Argentina's heartbreaking extra-time defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, former star Angel Di Maria shared a powerful message of support for his compatriots.
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Argentina's quest to defend their world title concluded in a narrow 1-0 loss to Spain in extra time.

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The decisive moment came in the 106th minute when Spanish substitute Ferran Torres found the net, breaking the deadlock after Argentina had been reduced to 10 men. 

The dismissal of Enzo Fernandez late in normal time proved costly for the Albiceleste, whose defeat means they now share the unfortunate record with Germany for the most runner-up finishes in World Cup history.

Di Maria’s message 

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After the game, the legendary winger took to social media to praise the squad's historic achievements, declaring that one loss could not tarnish their status as national heroes.

Angel Di Maria ex-Argentina player (Photo Credit: Romano/X)
Angel Di Maria ex-Argentina player (Photo Credit: Romano/X)

Though retired from international duty, Di Maria was quick to rally behind his former teammates with an emotional post on his Instagram story. 

"A country is proud of you. A country was united once again thanks to the love and the b*lls you put into this World Cup," Di Maria wrote. 

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"You are history, you are legends, and no one can ever take that away from you. The best national team in the history of our country. 

“Five consecutive finals, no one will ever be able to take that away from you. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING."

Argentina players looking disappointed || Imago
Argentina players looking disappointed || Imago

The difficult loss signals a need for manager Lionel Scaloni to reassess his strategy and begin integrating new talent into an ageing squad. 

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The challenge ahead will be to successfully introduce younger players like Nico Paz and rebuild the team's competitive edge for the next international cycle.

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