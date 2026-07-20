2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina's shameful World Cup exit

Argentina's captain Lionel Messi released a statement after the defeat to Spain.

Lionel Messi has broken his silence following Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, issuing a statement to supporters while contemplating a retirement that appears imminent for the 39-year-old.

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Following Sunday's loss at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, in which Argentina failed to register a single shot on target in regulation time, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner took to social media to address the nation.

Messi reflects on the pain of defeat

Writing via his official Instagram account, Messi acknowledged the emotional toll of the loss after Ferran Torres's 106th-minute strike denied Argentina back-to-back global crowns.

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"The pain is immense; it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also choose to hold on to all the good things, all matches we turned around by giving everything and moments that will remain in our memories forever," Messi posted.

While Lionel Scaloni's side were criticised for a shameful, toothless performance against La Roja that saw them tie Germany for the most World Cup final losses in history with four, their captain chose to focus on the resilience that defined their run to the concluding match.

Messi paints the bigger picture

The veteran forward stepped back to point to the bigger picture, highlighting the consistency required to secure consecutive final appearances.

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"I will always remember the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, brought us back once again among the best teams in the world," Messi wrote.

"Today, it is difficult to appreciate what we achieved… but this group has really reached two consecutive World Cup finals."

The achievement places this modern Argentina squad alongside historical giants, having previously ended a 36-year wait to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a triumph bridged by their 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles.

Congratulating the new champions

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As the footballing world prepares for the likelihood that Sunday marks his final appearance on the global stage, Messi closed his address by thanking the supporters who travelled to North America and showing grace to the victors.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to come together as a country and stand united, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine. I also want to congratulate Spain on winning World Cup," he concluded.