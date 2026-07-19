Three unwanted records Argentina claimed in disastrous final defeat to Spain
Spain's 1-0 extra-time triumph over Argentina at the New York-New Jersey Stadium crowned La Roja as world champions, but for Lionel Scaloni’s side, Sunday's devastating defeat was defined by historically abysmal statistics.
Following Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute strike to break the deadlock against a 10-man Argentine squad that lost Enzo Fernández to a 90th-minute red card, the defending champions were left to rue a catastrophic performance.
Beyond the heartbreak of failing to secure back-to-back global titles, Argentina set or equalled three terrible statistical benchmarks on football's biggest stage.
Tying the record for most final losses
Argentina now share the unwanted record of being the nation with the joint-most World Cup final defeats in the tournament's history.
Sunday’s heartbreak marked their fourth defeat in a global showpiece, adding to their previous losses in 1930 to Uruguay, 1990 to West Germany, and 2014 to Germany. The latest failure ties them with Germany, who also suffered four final losses across their own history.
A historically toothless attack
Perhaps the most alarming indictment of Scaloni's tactical setup was the team's complete lack of offensive threat, leaving millions of passionate Argentine supporters deeply disillusioned by the display.
Despite boasting an attack led by an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Argentina became the first team ever to fail to register a single shot on target in a FIFA World Cup final.
The impervious Spanish backline thoroughly suffocated their opponents for 120 minutes, completely neutralising the Argentine forwards and rendering the defending champions entirely ineffective.
The substitute curse strikes again
The nature of the decisive goal also etched Argentina into a uniquely painful corner of the history books.
When Torres came off the bench to score the extra-time winner, Argentina became the only team to have lost World Cup finals due to goals scored by a substitute.
The devastating trend began in 2014 when Germany's Mario Götze was subbed on to score a 113th-minute winner and repeated itself perfectly in 2026 with Torres delivering the crushing 106th-minute blow to end Argentina's hopes of retaining their crown.