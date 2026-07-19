Spain World Cup hero Ferran Torres reacts to winner against Argentina

Barcelona star Ferran Torres spoke for the first time after breaking Lionel Messi's heart

Ferran Torres described his extra-time winner as a goal scored by an entire nation after firing Spain to a historic 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The forward's decisive strike ended Lionel Messi's dream of retaining the trophy and secured only Spain's second world title.

Torres delivers when Spain finally find the breakthrough

Spain dominated proceedings from the opening whistle at MetLife Stadium, controlling 65 per cent of possession and registering 20 shots compared to Argentina's two across 120 minutes.

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Despite La Roja's relentless pressure, Argentina remained in the contest thanks largely to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, whose 11 saves set a new World Cup final record.

Lionel Scaloni's task became even more difficult when Enzo Fernandez was sent off at the end of normal time, forcing Argentina to play the entire extra-time period with 10 men.

Spain finally found the decisive breakthrough in the 106th minute as Nico Williams headed a lofted pass into the path of Torres, who calmly fired past Martinez to send Spanish supporters into celebration.

'It was a goal scored by 47 million people'

Argentina pushed desperately for an equaliser after falling behind, but Spain held firm to lift the World Cup for the second time in their history.

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Speaking after the final whistle, Torres reflected on the significance of the winning goal and dedicated the moment to his country. "It was a goal scored by 47 million people," he said.

The Spain forward also acknowledged the challenge of overcoming Lionel Messi on football's biggest stage, adding, "It is always difficult to win when Messi is on the other team."

Torres ended his emotional post-match reaction by thanking God for the unforgettable moment, saying, "Thanks to God. God gives things to people who deserve it most."