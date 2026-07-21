Advertisement

FIFA set to deliver verdict on Argentina after World Cup final brawl

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:15 - 21 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
FIFA is expected to announce its verdict in early August following its investigation into the violent clashes involving Argentina after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain.
Advertisement

Argentina will discover the outcome of FIFA's disciplinary investigation in early August following the violent scenes that overshadowed the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

Advertisement

The Albiceleste suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Ferran Torres scored the only goal to hand Spain their second World Cup title.

However, attention quickly shifted away from the football as several confrontations broke out between players and coaching staff from both teams after the final whistle.

Advertisement

FIFA launches formal investigation

Following the incidents, FIFA opened an official disciplinary investigation and appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to review the referee's report alongside all available video footage from the match.

The governing body is examining multiple incidents captured on television cameras and widely circulated across social media.

Advertisement

The investigation is expected to determine whether disciplinary action should be taken against players and officials involved in the post-match altercations.

Reports indicate that Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, defender Nahuel Molina and assistant coach Roberto Ayala are among the individuals under investigation.

FIFA has clarified that, despite widespread speculation after the final, Paredes was not shown a red card during the post-match clashes.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the former Roma midfielder remains under investigation for alleged violent conduct during the confrontation.

Decision expected in early August

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, FIFA has now received all relevant evidence and is expected to announce its decision between August 5 and August 10.

If found guilty of violent conduct, Paredes could receive a suspension of at least three matches. Molina and Ayala could also face similar sanctions depending on the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings.

Advertisement

Beyond individual disciplinary cases, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) may also face financial sanctions.

Reports suggest FIFA is considering a fine after several Argentina players turned their backs during Spain's trophy presentation.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
FIFA set to deliver verdict on Argentina after World Cup final brawl
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.07.2026
FIFA set to deliver verdict on Argentina after World Cup final brawl
'We represented our country the best way' - Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after World Cup final defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.07.2026
'We represented our country the best way' - Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after World Cup final defeat
The Good, the Bad, and Infantino’s Ugly Side of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.07.2026
The Good, the Bad, and Infantino’s Ugly Side of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
'Bad advertisement for football' - Oliseh blasts Argentina's post-match brawl
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.07.2026
'Bad advertisement for football' - Oliseh blasts Argentina's post-match brawl
Michael Olise: 7 Things To Know About World Cup Star EXPOSED Over Alleged Secret Love Child
Lifestyle
21.07.2026
Michael Olise: 7 Things To Know About World Cup Star EXPOSED Over Alleged Secret Love Child
Vinícius Jr debuts new look after facial transformation as Real Madrid star shares kiss with ex-girlfriend Virginia Fonseca
Lifestyle
21.07.2026
Vinícius Jr debuts new look after facial transformation as Real Madrid star shares kiss with ex-girlfriend Virginia Fonseca