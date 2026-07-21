FIFA set to deliver verdict on Argentina after World Cup final brawl

FIFA is expected to announce its verdict in early August following its investigation into the violent clashes involving Argentina after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain.

Argentina will discover the outcome of FIFA's disciplinary investigation in early August following the violent scenes that overshadowed the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

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The Albiceleste suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Ferran Torres scored the only goal to hand Spain their second World Cup title.

However, attention quickly shifted away from the football as several confrontations broke out between players and coaching staff from both teams after the final whistle.

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🔥 A mass brawl erupted after the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina



Argentina’s Leandro Paredes grabbed Spain’s Eric García by the neck and swung at other players.



Gavi stepped in as well, only to end up on the ground and take several hits. https://t.co/4EW0xFazy8 pic.twitter.com/R0v5fOxJpN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 20, 2026

FIFA launches formal investigation

Following the incidents, FIFA opened an official disciplinary investigation and appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to review the referee's report alongside all available video footage from the match.

The governing body is examining multiple incidents captured on television cameras and widely circulated across social media.

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The investigation is expected to determine whether disciplinary action should be taken against players and officials involved in the post-match altercations.

Reports indicate that Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, defender Nahuel Molina and assistant coach Roberto Ayala are among the individuals under investigation.

FIFA has clarified that, despite widespread speculation after the final, Paredes was not shown a red card during the post-match clashes.

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Nevertheless, the former Roma midfielder remains under investigation for alleged violent conduct during the confrontation.

Decision expected in early August

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, FIFA has now received all relevant evidence and is expected to announce its decision between August 5 and August 10.

If found guilty of violent conduct, Paredes could receive a suspension of at least three matches. Molina and Ayala could also face similar sanctions depending on the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings.

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Beyond individual disciplinary cases, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) may also face financial sanctions.