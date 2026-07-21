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Champions League side submit bid for Chelsea's Garnacho

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:00 - 21 July 2026
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Chelsea have reportedly received a serious bid for Alejandro Garnacho.
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Aston Villa have reportedly submitted an official bid to sign Alejandro Garnacho as they look to reinvest following a major departure.

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Midlands club have identified the Argentina international as a priority attacking target for Unai Emery. 

The move comes directly after Villa sanctioned Morgan Rogers' record-breaking £117 million switch to Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa negotiating the transfer structure

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The proposed deal is structured as an initial loan with an obligation-to-buy clause, with negotiations currently ongoing between the two Premier League clubs.

Romano reported that discussions are also progressing well regarding personal terms with the player's representatives. However, securing an agreement with Chelsea presents a complication.

Alejandro Garnacho girlfriend
Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho | IMAGO

The London club are reluctant to sanction a straightforward loan move and prefer a permanent transfer. Chelsea are reportedly demanding £45 million from English clubs, or €50 million from foreign suitors like Roma, to let the winger leave.

Garnacho's difficult chapter in London

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Garnacho has been transfer-listed by Chelsea and is no longer viewed as part of Xabi Alonso's long-term plans. The 22-year-old is currently not training with the first team while the club works with his entourage to find a transfer solution.

Chelsea's new boss Xabi Alonso || Image credit: Imago
Chelsea's new boss Xabi Alonso || Image credit: Imago

The situation marks a rapid decline since Garnacho joined Chelsea from Manchester United in the 2025 summer transfer window for an initial £40 million fee.

His time in London has not gone as planned. The winger struggled for consistency during the 2025/26 campaign, recording a modest return across 43 appearances (eight goals, four assists) before being deemed surplus to requirements.

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