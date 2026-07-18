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Chelsea reach agreement to sign Morgan Rogers for £117 Million ahead of Arsenal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:04 - 18 July 2026
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Premier League giants Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers for a massive £117 million.
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The Blues have been in the market for a new attacker to add goals to the team, and a bid of £117 million has been accepted for Rogers, according to reports.

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Personal terms are in place on a six-year contract through to 2032, with the option of a further 12 months, and a medical is scheduled for Monday.

Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for club record fee

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Rogers, 23, wants to move to Stamford Bridge, with new manager Xabi Alonso and the club's project a major appeal. Arsenal were also interested in the England international, but he has chosen Chelsea as his preferred destination.

The anticipated deal would represent a record transfer for Chelsea, surpassing the £106 million paid to Benfica for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the January 2023 transfer window.

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers | IMAGO
Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers | IMAGO

It would also eclipse the British record fee of £116 million agreed by Manchester City with Nottingham Forest for England midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer.

Rogers can play in attacking midfield and on the wings, and is expected to fit seamlessly into Alonso's system.

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The Blues remain in the market for new signings but will consider this an excellent deal, considering the growing interest from Arsenal, who were set to make an offer.

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Chelsea reach agreement to sign Morgan Rogers for £117 Million ahead of Arsenal
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18.07.2026
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