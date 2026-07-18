AJAYI REIGNS IN LONDON: 21-year-old Nigerian sprint king destroys world champion Seville again!

Nine-point-eight-four, again. At this point, it's not a fluke, it's a pattern

Kayinsola Ajayi is quickly running out of ways to make the same statement without repeating himself because the statement keeps sounding exactly the same: 9.84 seconds, and a beaten world champion trailing in his wake.

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Nigeria's rising sprint star delivered another headline performance at the Novuna London Athletics Meet, part of the Wanda Diamond League, taking the men's 100m title.

In the process, beating reigning world champion Oblique Seville of Jamaica for the second Diamond League meeting running.

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For a 21-year-old barely a season into professional competition, that's not just a good result. That's a statement of intent.

HOW THE RACE UNFOLDED

Ajayi did what he's now made something of a habit, exploding out of the blocks and refusing to let Seville's late surge get anywhere close.

By the time the dust settled, the podium read: Ajayi first in 9.84 seconds, matching his own national record; Seville second in 9.87; and Great Britain's Romell Glave completing the podium in 9.97, a personal best for the home favourite.

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Here's the part that should genuinely worry Ajayi's rivals: 9.84 seconds isn't a one-off.

It's now the third time he's hit that exact mark in 2026 alone, following identical times in Kentucky on May 29 and at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on July 4.

9.84 secs🔥



Kayinsola Ajayi, 21, clinched his second consecutive Diamond League 100 meter race after another blistering performance at the London Stadium.



Defeated Jamaica’s Seville Oblique, the reigning world champion, for the second time in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/lVMSiLorPX — Olúwashínà Òkélèjì (@oluwashina) July 18, 2026

Running the same elite time three separate times, in three different meets, against a 0.7 m/s headwind on this occasion, isn't luck. It's control.

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That London run also officially reaffirmed his grip on the Nigerian national record — a mark he took from Olusoji Fasuba earlier this year and has now defended in the most emphatic way possible.

THE HEAD-TO-HEAD THAT'S BECOME A TREND

Before this race, Seville actually held the world's fastest time of the season at 9.82 seconds, on paper, the man to beat.

In practice, Ajayi has become something of a nightmare match-up for him specifically.

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This result pushes their 2026 head-to-head record to a striking 3-1 in Ajayi's favour, turning what should be one of the most competitive rivalries in the sport into something that increasingly looks one-sided.

EYES ON GLASGOW

Ajayi arrives in London already carrying serious silverware from this year, having swept both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor titles.

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With his season now built on a foundation of world-class consistency rather than isolated flashes of pace, all signs point to him heading into the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games as a genuine gold-medal favourite.