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I tried to man-mark Messi — Spain's coach narrates how he failed to stop Argentina's captain

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:36 - 18 July 2026
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Spain's head coach Luis de La Fuente revealed that he once attempted to man mark Lionel Messi.
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Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has suggested ruling out man-marking Lionel Messi in Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final, citing a traumatic coaching encounter with the Argentine from over two decades ago.

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The 65-year-old tactician will lead his Spanish side against the defending champions at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, fully aware of the unique threat posed by the tournament's standout performer.

A harsh youth-level lesson

The origins of de la Fuente's tactical reluctance trace back to May 2004. Serving as the youth team coach for Sevilla in the under-19 División de Honour, De la Fuente faced a Barcelona under-19 squad featuring a 16-year-old Messi during a Copa del Rey Juvenil round of 16 clash at the Miniestadi.

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Having heard glowing reports of the teenager's ability, the Spanish coach opted for a man-marking system.

“I was involved in a cup game, Sevilla-Barcelona,” de la Fuente recalled to reporters ahead of the final. “We man marked Messi. With 15 minutes to go and 0-0, his marker got a yellow card, so we replaced him. He scored four goals.”

The devastating 15-minute quadruple left a permanent impression on de la Fuente's tactical philosophy.

“You cannot control everything that happens when he is involved,” he added, acknowledging the futility of assigning a dedicated tracker.

The man-marking gamble

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De la Fuente is not the only coach to discover the pitfalls of deploying a shadow on the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Throughout his illustrious club career, several managers have attempted to neutralise Messi through aggressive man-marking, often with mixed results.

As Spain prepare for Sunday's showpiece, de la Fuente must devise a strategy to contain a 39-year-old Messi who is rolling back the years.

The Argentine captain has unarguably been the best player in the competition, leading his nation's charge with a staggering eight goals and four assists, meaning he has directly contributed to 12 of Argentina's 19 goals in the tournament.

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