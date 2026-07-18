I tried to man-mark Messi — Spain's coach narrates how he failed to stop Argentina's captain
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has suggested ruling out man-marking Lionel Messi in Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final, citing a traumatic coaching encounter with the Argentine from over two decades ago.
The 65-year-old tactician will lead his Spanish side against the defending champions at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, fully aware of the unique threat posed by the tournament's standout performer.
A harsh youth-level lesson
The origins of de la Fuente's tactical reluctance trace back to May 2004. Serving as the youth team coach for Sevilla in the under-19 División de Honour, De la Fuente faced a Barcelona under-19 squad featuring a 16-year-old Messi during a Copa del Rey Juvenil round of 16 clash at the Miniestadi.
Having heard glowing reports of the teenager's ability, the Spanish coach opted for a man-marking system.
“I was involved in a cup game, Sevilla-Barcelona,” de la Fuente recalled to reporters ahead of the final. “We man marked Messi. With 15 minutes to go and 0-0, his marker got a yellow card, so we replaced him. He scored four goals.”
The devastating 15-minute quadruple left a permanent impression on de la Fuente's tactical philosophy.
“You cannot control everything that happens when he is involved,” he added, acknowledging the futility of assigning a dedicated tracker.
The man-marking gamble
De la Fuente is not the only coach to discover the pitfalls of deploying a shadow on the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Throughout his illustrious club career, several managers have attempted to neutralise Messi through aggressive man-marking, often with mixed results.
As Spain prepare for Sunday's showpiece, de la Fuente must devise a strategy to contain a 39-year-old Messi who is rolling back the years.
The Argentine captain has unarguably been the best player in the competition, leading his nation's charge with a staggering eight goals and four assists, meaning he has directly contributed to 12 of Argentina's 19 goals in the tournament.