I tried to man-mark Messi — Spain's coach narrates how he failed to stop Argentina's captain

Spain's head coach Luis de La Fuente revealed that he once attempted to man mark Lionel Messi.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has suggested ruling out man-marking Lionel Messi in Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final, citing a traumatic coaching encounter with the Argentine from over two decades ago.

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The 65-year-old tactician will lead his Spanish side against the defending champions at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, fully aware of the unique threat posed by the tournament's standout performer.

A harsh youth-level lesson

The origins of de la Fuente's tactical reluctance trace back to May 2004. Serving as the youth team coach for Sevilla in the under-19 División de Honour, De la Fuente faced a Barcelona under-19 squad featuring a 16-year-old Messi during a Copa del Rey Juvenil round of 16 clash at the Miniestadi.

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Having heard glowing reports of the teenager's ability, the Spanish coach opted for a man-marking system.

“I was involved in a cup game, Sevilla-Barcelona,” de la Fuente recalled to reporters ahead of the final. “We man marked Messi. With 15 minutes to go and 0-0, his marker got a yellow card, so we replaced him. He scored four goals.”

The devastating 15-minute quadruple left a permanent impression on de la Fuente's tactical philosophy.

“You cannot control everything that happens when he is involved,” he added, acknowledging the futility of assigning a dedicated tracker.

The man-marking gamble

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De la Fuente is not the only coach to discover the pitfalls of deploying a shadow on the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Throughout his illustrious club career, several managers have attempted to neutralise Messi through aggressive man-marking, often with mixed results.

As Spain prepare for Sunday's showpiece, de la Fuente must devise a strategy to contain a 39-year-old Messi who is rolling back the years.