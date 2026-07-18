2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe surpasses Messi as England breaks 58-year record in thrilling third-place clash

A dominant first-half performance spurred England to a first-ever World Cup bronze medal.

Bukayo Saka's incredible hat-trick spurred England to a 6-4 victory in the 10-goal thriller third-place clash between the Three Lions and Didier Deschamps' France.

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England took a 4-0 lead in the first half, the first country to do so against France since Yugoslavia in 1968, threatening to embarrass Le Bleus in Deschamps's final game as head coach.

4 - France have conceded four first half goals for the first time since a EURO qualification match against Yugoslavia in April 1968.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/SePSwONNA8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 18, 2026

However, inspired substitutions from the veteran manager and record-breaking performances from Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise helped the 2018 champions put up a brave fight in the second half.

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The Real Madrid forward scored a brace to take his tally in the competition to 10 goals, two more than Lionel Messi. Consequently, he also broke the Argentine's record, becoming the player with the most goals in FIFA World Cup history (22).

7 - Michael Olise a délivré sept assists sur cette Coupe du Monde 2026, battant le record de Pelé (6 en 1970) depuis qu’Opta analyse la compétition (1966).



Cinq de ces assists ont été à destination de Kylian Mbappé, record pour un joueur vers un autre sur la période.



Connexion. pic.twitter.com/lBimAApsL3 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 18, 2026

His partner in crime, Olise, who assisted five of Mbappe's 10 goals (a record), grabbed two assists on the night, totalling seven for the tournament. He effectively broke Pele's record (6) for the most assists in a World Cup campaign.

Key match details

Following their heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Argentina, Thomas Tuchel rotated his starting XI, giving the nod to Dean Henderson in goal and handing the captain's armband to Declan Rice in Harry Kane’s absence. The changes paid immediate dividends as England played with absolute freedom.

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The Three Lions wasted no time taking control. Captain Declan Rice found the back of the net just three minutes in, setting the tone for the half. Moments later, he turned provider, delivering a corner kick which Ezri Konsa rose highest to head home, doubling England's advantage.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka completely dismantled the French defence before the break. He scored twice in quick succession, including finishing a rebound after a sequence involving Marcus Rashford, to give England a stunning 4-0 lead at halftime.

France, reeling from their own semi-final loss to Spain, made a triple substitution at the interval, bringing on Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, and Dayot Upamecano. The changes sparked an immediate and furious comeback.

Kylian Mbappé took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring twice to bring France back into the tie. His second goal was monumental, taking his all-time World Cup tally to 22 goals.

In between Mbappé's goals, substitute Bradley Barcola also found the net, reducing the deficit to a single goal and putting immense pressure on the English defence.

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With the momentum entirely with France, England needed a response to avoid a complete collapse.

After Malo Gusto brought down Djed Spence in the penalty area, Bukayo Saka stepped up and confidently converted the resulting spot-kick. The goal completed his hat-trick and gave England a crucial 5-3 cushion.

The drama was far from over. Deep into stoppage time, Ousmane Dembélé scored to bring France back within one goal at 5-4.