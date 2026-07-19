Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup final preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: La Roja to land second World Cup title

The 2026 World Cup reaches its climax on Sunday evening as Spain and Argentina meet at MetLife Stadium with football’s biggest prize on the line.

This is the match that encapsulates everything the 2026 World Cup has delivered: Spain, the 2010 champions, chasing a second global title against Argentina, the defending champions bidding for a consecutive World Cup crown.

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For Spain, it is a chance to close out the most complete tournament run of Luis de la Fuente’s era. For Lionel Messi, appearing at what is almost certainly his final World Cup, the occasion carries an obvious and unmistakable weight.

This match marks the first time the reigning CONMEBOL Copa America champions have faced the reigning UEFA European champions in a World Cup final.

It is also the first time ever that the two nations ranked first (Argentina) and second (Spain) in the FIFA World Rankings have met at any stage of a World Cup, never mind the final.

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Spain vs Argentina match preview

So here we are. The biggest game in football. The 104th and final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Spain vs Argentina. Which side will be crowned world champions?

Spain have conceded just once and are yet to fall behind during this tournament, becoming the first side to keep six clean sheets at one World Cup.

Defensive solidity and clinical finishing have underlined their path to the final, a point evidenced perfectly in Tuesday’s 2-0 semi-final win over France.

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Their surprise 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their opening game, which raised doubts about how they would fare in this tournament, now seems a distant memory, as six successive victories since have emphatically answered those questions.

Dumping out European quartet Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France in the last four knockout rounds, La Roja are now unbeaten in 37 straight games since losing to Colombia in March 2024 (W27, D10 – regulation time only).

And if De la Fuente's men come up trumps on Sunday, they will surpass Italy's Euro 2020 winners and set a new record for the longest-ever unbeaten run in senior men's football, and also see them triumph in a sixth major final from seven attempts.

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All the odds favour a Spain victory before the first ball is kicked, but ever since the knockout rounds began, the world champions have demonstrated exactly why they are the world champions.

While Argentina have thus far been unable to replicate Spain's masterful defensive formula, they have made up for it with a “We Will Score More Than You” approach, going five games without a clean sheet but scoring at least twice every match to rack up 19 goals.

They produced yet another late rally in their semi-final, coming from behind to beat England 2-1 on Wednesday and reach their seventh World Cup final (W3, L3) – only Germany (eight) have appeared in more.

The Albiceleste have either needed extra time or had to come from behind after the 75th minute to advance in all four knockout games so far, but that likely won’t be of too much concern as they have now won 14 successive games - a joint-record among South American nations.

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With such a strong run behind them, it’s little surprise to see them in a third final in four World Cups as they close in on becoming only the second nation in history to secure back-to-back successes in this tournament.

Copa America champions in 2021 and 2024 – either side of their World Cup 2022 coronation in Qatar – Lionel Scaloni's charges could become the first nation in history to win four consecutive major tournaments, thus making their case to be labelled one of the greatest football teams of all time.

Spain vs Argentina head-to-head

This will be only the second meeting between Spain and Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, with Argentina winning 2-1 in the group stage in 1966.

Spain have won three of their four meetings with Argentina this century, losing the other 4-1 in a friendly in 2010.

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The most recent game between the nations was a 6-1 win for Spain in a March 2018 friendly, which remains one of only five occasions Argentina have conceded six in a game.

Argentina will also have to overcome the negative omen that each of the last three defending champions to play in the World Cup final ended up on the losing side.

Spain vs Argentina bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip First half draw 2.10 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 1.91 Medium Player prop Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer 2.65 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

First half to end in a draw

World Cup finals are cagey at the best of times. Six of the last ten finals have featured just two or fewer goals in 90 minutes, and Sunday’s affair looks poised to follow that trend.

Spain’s knockout wins over Portugal and Belgium hinged on 90th- and 88th-minute winners from Mikel Merino. La Roja’s system is patient by design, as it seeks to suffocate the opposition both physically and technically.

Argentina are counter-punchers by nature, too. In their semi-final with England, they tried all they could to slow the pace of the game with minor fouls during the opening 45 minutes.

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The markets agree the first period should be a tight encounter, and we can back a tied first 45 at a probability of just 51.28%.

Both teams to score – Yes

The second pick of our World Cup final bet builder is for both teams to score, with two of the tournament's most effective frontlines going head-to-head in New Jersey.

Argentina have scored at least two goals in every single game at the 2026 World Cup, but they have also conceded in all of their last five. So while their attacking threat is up there with the world's best, they can certainly be breached at the other end.

Spain's approach is much more solid, with their six clean sheets breaking a single-tournament record at World Cups, but against the likes of Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, we do think they'll concede in the final - which is something they've never done before.

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Seven of the last eight meetings between Spain and Argentina have featured goals for both sides, and with the level of attacking quality at both ends of the pitch, that trend seems set to continue.

So we're backing BTTS in the World Cup final this Sunday, with a close contest delivering the entertainment we're all hoping for.

Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer

Mikel Oyarzabal has been Spain’s leading scorer in the tournament, with five goals and one assist to his name. That’s six goal contributions in seven matches, at a strike rate of 85.71%.

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However, the betting markets believe there is only a 50% chance of him scoring or setting up a goal in the final. This would appear to hugely undervalue Oyarzabal’s role in this Spanish side.

He’s the man for the big occasion, having scored Spain’s winner in the Euro 2024 final. With Nico Williams and Yamal dragging defenders wide, the central spaces will belong to Oyarzabal.

Spain vs Argentina team news

Spain have no major injury concerns ahead of the final.

Yamal and Porro both managed minor fitness issues following the semi-final victory over France, but neither problem is expected to prevent them from starting.

De la Fuente is likely to stick with the side that has guided Spain through the knockout rounds, with Rodri and Fabian Ruiz anchoring midfield behind an attacking quartet led by Oyarzabal.

Argentina also have a near fully-fit squad available.

Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes recovered from minor knocks to feature against England and are expected to retain their places.

Rodrigo De Paul is pushing to return to the starting XI after making an impact from the bench, while Messi and Alvarez will once again spearhead the attack as Argentina chase back-to-back World Cup titles.

Spain vs Argentina predicted lineups

Spain predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Argentina predicted XI (4-4-2)

E. Martínez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez

Spain vs Argentina prediction

Argentina never know when they are beaten, and their exceptional scoring record speaks for itself. However, they are yet to face a team with the defensive discipline, cohesiveness and tactical ingenuity of De la Fuente's Spain.

They look the complete team; their defensive organisation has been exceptional, and they possess enough creativity through Yamal, Olmo and Oyarzabal to break down even the strongest opponents.

So long as the European champions do not follow the Tuchel blueprint, they can exploit the Albiceleste's well-documented rearguard vulnerabilities.

Expect a closely contested final, but Spain’s balance at both ends of the pitch could prove to be the difference as they lift the World Cup for a second time.