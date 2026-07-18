2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi eyes Ronaldo's record in Argentina vs Spain final

Lionel Messi could claim another record for himself during the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is on the verge of joining Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazário as the only players in football history to win multiple FIFA World Cup titles alongside multiple Ballon d'Or awards.

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The 39-year-old forward will secure the milestone if the defending champions defeat Spain in Sunday's highly anticipated 2026 World Cup final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

A historic club of one

As it stands, Ronaldo is the sole occupant of this exclusive statistical pantheon, and the Ballon d'Or itself highlighted the fact.

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The Brazilian famously won the World Cup in 1994 and 2002 while also capturing the Ballon d'Or in 1997 and 2002 following his spectacular exploits in Europe.

If Argentina successfully retain the crown they won in Qatar in 2022, Messi will officially match Ronaldo's benchmark of multiple collective and individual triumphs.

Messi's Individual dominance dwarves the Brazilian

While they may soon share the World Cup criteria, Messi's individual trophy cabinet completely eclipses his South American counterpart.

Messi has amassed a staggering eight Ballon d'Or awards, claiming the prize in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023 during a period that also saw him capture 10 LALIGA titles and two Ligue 1 trophies.

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The eight-time winner lifted his first World Cup four years ago and now finds himself just 90 minutes away from adding the ultimate final layer to his resume.

The European restriction

The rarity of this combined achievement is largely tied to the historical voting parameters of the Ballon d'Or.

Prior to 1995, the prestigious award was strictly restricted to European players competing for European clubs.

This original rule effectively disqualified Brazilian icons like Pelé, who won three World Cups in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and his legendary teammate Garrincha, who won the tournament in 1958 and 1962, from receiving the individual accolade during their playing careers.

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Even European icons who dominated the individual voting struggled to consistently replicate the success on the global stage.

Germany's Franz Beckenbauer won two Ballons d'Or in 1972 and 1976 but only managed to win the World Cup once as a player in 1974.