Belgium GP Qualifying Results: Antonelli Storms to Pole at Spa
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli has claimed pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, delivering a blistering lap around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
The 19-year-old's performance marks his sixth pole of the 2026 season, placing him in the prime spot for Sunday's race.
KIMI ANTONELLI STORMS TO POLE AT SPA!! 👊#F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/ME1o401KQ5— Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2026
Antonelli's fastest time of 1:44.361 in the final qualifying session was just enough to fend off Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Lando Norris initially secured third for McLaren, but a pre-confirmed ten-place grid penalty will drop him down the order. This promotes Antonelli's teammate, George Russell, to a third-place start.
The second qualifying session (Q2) featured a tight battle for a spot in the top-ten shootout.
Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, driving without upgrades this weekend, was narrowly eliminated by just 0.04 seconds.
Also knocked out were the Alpine pair of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, Williams' Carlos Sainz, and Haas driver Ollie Bearman.
Hulkenberg's session ended prematurely when his Audi team ordered him to stop on track with a suspected hydraulic leak, causing a brief delay to Q3 while marshals cleared the car.
In the opening session, the Cadillac and Aston Martin teams once again saw both their drivers fail to advance. Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon also fell at the first hurdle. Albon's elimination was particularly close, missing out on a Q2 spot to Bearman by a mere seven-thousandths of a second.
Several drivers are facing grid penalties that will shake up Sunday's starting order.
Rising up the pole position rankings 📈— Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2026
💪 Kimi#F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/lg66Lv8DYd
Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and the Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are all set to start from the back due to exceeding their power unit component allowances.
Norris will also serve his ten-place penalty for taking a fourth power electronics unit, significantly altering his starting position from his qualifying result.
Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Results
1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - 1:44.361
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) - 1:44.678
3. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 1:44.801
4. George Russell (Mercedes) - 1:44.869
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:44.893
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 1:44.895
7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1:45.016
8. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) - 1:45.143
9. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) - 1:45.628
10. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing) - 1:45.823
11. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) - 1:46.120
12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 1:46.331
13. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) - 1:46.392
14. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) - 1:46.671
15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) - 1:46.777
16. Oliver Bearman (Haas) - 1:46.779
17. Alexander Albon (Williams) - 1:47.120
18. Esteban Ocon (Haas) - 1:47.801
19. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) - 1:47.823
20. Sergio Perez (Cadillac) - 1:47.971
21. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1:50.002
22. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 1:50.177