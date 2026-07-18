Belgium GP Qualifying Results: Antonelli Storms to Pole at Spa

The Mercedes sensation secured his sixth pole position of the 2026 season.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli has claimed pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, delivering a blistering lap around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

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The 19-year-old's performance marks his sixth pole of the 2026 season, placing him in the prime spot for Sunday's race.

Antonelli's fastest time of 1:44.361 in the final qualifying session was just enough to fend off Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris initially secured third for McLaren, but a pre-confirmed ten-place grid penalty will drop him down the order. This promotes Antonelli's teammate, George Russell, to a third-place start.

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The second qualifying session (Q2) featured a tight battle for a spot in the top-ten shootout.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, driving without upgrades this weekend, was narrowly eliminated by just 0.04 seconds.

Also knocked out were the Alpine pair of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, Williams' Carlos Sainz, and Haas driver Ollie Bearman.

Hulkenberg's session ended prematurely when his Audi team ordered him to stop on track with a suspected hydraulic leak, causing a brief delay to Q3 while marshals cleared the car.

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In the opening session, the Cadillac and Aston Martin teams once again saw both their drivers fail to advance. Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon also fell at the first hurdle. Albon's elimination was particularly close, missing out on a Q2 spot to Bearman by a mere seven-thousandths of a second.

Several drivers are facing grid penalties that will shake up Sunday's starting order.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and the Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are all set to start from the back due to exceeding their power unit component allowances.

Norris will also serve his ten-place penalty for taking a fourth power electronics unit, significantly altering his starting position from his qualifying result.

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Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Results