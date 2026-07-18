Advertisement

Belgium GP Qualifying Results: Antonelli Storms to Pole at Spa

David Ben
David Ben 20:25 - 18 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Belgium GP Qualifying Results: Antonelli Storms to Pole at Spa
Getty Images
The Mercedes sensation secured his sixth pole position of the 2026 season.
Advertisement

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli has claimed pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, delivering a blistering lap around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old's performance marks his sixth pole of the 2026 season, placing him in the prime spot for Sunday's race.

Antonelli's fastest time of 1:44.361 in the final qualifying session was just enough to fend off Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris initially secured third for McLaren, but a pre-confirmed ten-place grid penalty will drop him down the order. This promotes Antonelli's teammate, George Russell, to a third-place start.

Advertisement

The second qualifying session (Q2) featured a tight battle for a spot in the top-ten shootout.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, driving without upgrades this weekend, was narrowly eliminated by just 0.04 seconds.

Also knocked out were the Alpine pair of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, Williams' Carlos Sainz, and Haas driver Ollie Bearman.

Hulkenberg's session ended prematurely when his Audi team ordered him to stop on track with a suspected hydraulic leak, causing a brief delay to Q3 while marshals cleared the car.

Advertisement

In the opening session, the Cadillac and Aston Martin teams once again saw both their drivers fail to advance. Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon also fell at the first hurdle. Albon's elimination was particularly close, missing out on a Q2 spot to Bearman by a mere seven-thousandths of a second.

Several drivers are facing grid penalties that will shake up Sunday's starting order.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and the Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are all set to start from the back due to exceeding their power unit component allowances.

Norris will also serve his ten-place penalty for taking a fourth power electronics unit, significantly altering his starting position from his qualifying result.

Advertisement

Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Results

  • 1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - 1:44.361

  • 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) - 1:44.678

  • 3. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 1:44.801

  • 4. George Russell (Mercedes) - 1:44.869

  • 5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:44.893

  • 6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 1:44.895

  • 7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1:45.016

  • 8. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) - 1:45.143

  • 9. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) - 1:45.628

  • 10. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing) - 1:45.823

  • 11. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) - 1:46.120

  • 12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 1:46.331

  • 13. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) - 1:46.392

  • 14. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) - 1:46.671

  • 15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) - 1:46.777

  • 16. Oliver Bearman (Haas) - 1:46.779

  • 17. Alexander Albon (Williams) - 1:47.120

  • 18. Esteban Ocon (Haas) - 1:47.801

  • 19. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) - 1:47.823

  • 20. Sergio Perez (Cadillac) - 1:47.971

  • 21. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1:50.002

  • 22. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 1:50.177

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Other Sports
03.10.2023
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Transfers: Chelsea line up move for Eagles star after agreeing Rogers deal
Football
18.07.2026
Transfers: Chelsea line up move for Eagles star after agreeing Rogers deal
I tried to man-mark Messi — Spain's coach narrates how he failed to stop Argentina's captain
2026 FIFA World Cup
18.07.2026
I tried to man-mark Messi — Spain's coach narrates how he failed to stop Argentina's captain
Belgium GP Qualifying Results: Antonelli Storms to Pole at Spa
Other Sports
18.07.2026
Belgium GP Qualifying Results: Antonelli Storms to Pole at Spa
AJAYI REIGNS IN LONDON: 21-year-old Nigerian sprint king destroys world champion Seville again!
Athletics
18.07.2026
AJAYI REIGNS IN LONDON: 21-year-old Nigerian sprint king destroys world champion Seville again!
'E don come back!' — Victor Boniface ANNOUNCES his return with stunning brace as Leverkusen hit seven
Super Eagles
18.07.2026
'E don come back!' — Victor Boniface ANNOUNCES his return with stunning brace as Leverkusen hit seven
Chelsea reach agreement to sign Morgan Rogers for £117 Million ahead of Arsenal
Football
18.07.2026
Chelsea reach agreement to sign Morgan Rogers for £117 Million ahead of Arsenal