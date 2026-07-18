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I will buy a ticket just to watch him — Rio Ferdinand snubs Messi, names favourite WC player

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:47 - 18 July 2026
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Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed his pick for most exciting player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Ferdinand has claimed that France and Bayern Munich star Michael Olise is the most exciting player at the World Cup.

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The 24-year-old Bayern Munich star has been a major bright spot for Les Bleus in North America, leading the tournament with five assists across seven appearances.

FIFA dismisses France's appeal
Michael Olise celebrating Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title.
Michael Olise of Bayern Munich.

Although France's title ambitions were cut short by Spain in the semifinals, Olise's flair completely captivated the former England international.

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Ferdinand picks Olise over Messi, Mbappe

Speaking on his Rio Vlogs channel ahead of France's third-place playoff against England, Ferdinand emphasized that the winger brings a rare level of excitement to the pitch.

He picked the former Crystal Palace man over the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

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Michael Olise || imago
Michael Olise || imago

"I want just someone with flair, man," Ferdinand explained via RioMeets.

"Someone who makes me want to buy a ticket to go to a game, makes me want to stay to the end and not miss the end because of traffic, because he might do something again. This World Cup, it has to be Olise."

His standout displays on the world stage have already intensified speculative interest from Europe's elite, with both Real Madrid and Liverpool linked to his signature.

While Olise is reportedly open to a move to Spain, Bayern Munich's staggering €200 million price tag remains a massive hurdle for any potential suitors this summer.

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