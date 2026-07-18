He is useless - Barco's wife slams Bellingham after slapping Argentinian star during celebration

The wife of Argentinian player Valentin Barco has labelled England star Jude Bellingham "useless" following a heated on-pitch incident during the World Cup semi-final.

This development injected further drama into Argentina's 2-1 comeback win, a result that ultimately guaranteed their advancement to the World Cup final.

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The Three Lions were eliminated from the competition in Atlanta, missing out on the final despite previously holding a lead that seemed to put them on track to get there.

Anthony Gordon fired England ahead in the second half, but late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed the comeback for Argentina.

Juareguy hits back at Bellingham

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Following the incident, Yaz Juareguy, a model and influencer, took to social media to defend her husband after Bellingham was seen clipping the defender on the back of the head.

The confrontation occurred after Argentina's 85th-minute equaliser, when Barco, an unused substitute, ran onto the pitch and celebrated in front of the England players.

Despite Bellingham being one of the tournament's standout performers, Juareguy posted a photo of the incident with a caption aimed at the Real Madrid midfielder.

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"It's better to do the talking on the field", she wrote, adding the word "Muerto". While the literal translation is "dead", in this context it is understood to mean "useless".

Bellingham and Barco's confrontation || Imago

Juareguy later deleted the post after facing criticism but continued to defend her husband. "I didn't know that suddenly you can't celebrate goals, but you can endorse a violent person," she stated. "Switch to a different sport if you're going to cry so much. Good day."