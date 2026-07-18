Seriously, can Greenwood deny Super Eagles duo Osimhen & Onuachu the Golden Boot in Turkey?

A new heavyweight has just walked into the Super Lig title fight and Nigeria's two biggest exports there suddenly have serious company.

The Super Lig's goal-scoring race just got a serious new contender, and football fans haven't wasted any time debating what it means for Nigeria's grip on the division.

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Mason Greenwood, the former Manchester United and England forward, has completed a high-profile move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce after departing Marseille.

The 24-year-old has already touched down in Istanbul, passed his medical, and put pen to paper on a four-year deal running through to June 2030.

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Fenerbahce moved decisively to get the deal done, agreeing an initial €40million fee with a further €2million in performance-related add-ons.

It's easy to see why they were prepared to pay that kind of money. Across two seasons in France, Greenwood was directly involved in a staggering 64 goal contributions for Marseille - 48 goals and 16 assists in just 81 appearances.

Numbers like that don't just turn heads; they rewrite the conversation around who's going to top the Super Lig scoring charts this season.

A bond from day one. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/FSuBXhVW90 — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) July 16, 2026

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Greenwood vs Osimhen vs Onuachu: A GOLDEN BOOT RACE WITH NEW STAKES

Which brings us to the real question football fans have been asking since the deal was confirmed: what does Greenwood's arrival mean for Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu?

Osimhen has been one of the Super Lig's most feared forwards since his move to Galatasaray, while Onuachu currently holds the mantle as the division's reigning goals king.

Osimhen and Onuachu link up after the Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash.

Between them, Nigeria has effectively owned the conversation around Turkey's Golden Boot race in recent seasons.

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Greenwood's arrival threatens to turn a two-horse race into a genuine three-way fight.

Fans certainly see it that way. 'With Greenwood in Turkey, Osimhen and Onuachu have serious problems for that top goalscorer award,' one supporter wrote. 'It'll be fun though.'

Mason Greenwood for Marseille

Others are already fully bought into the idea that Greenwood could simply run away with it. 'He would terrorize the league, I believe him die,' one fan predicted, only half-joking about the scale of the threat he could pose.

There was even a suggestion that the competition might be enough to push one of Nigeria's stars out the door entirely.

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With Greenwood in Turkey, Osimhen and Onuachu have serious problems for that top goalscorer award. It’ll be fun tho — Kachii (@badasskachii) July 17, 2026

'Vic suppose comot for Turkey this season sha,' one fan mused, hinting that Osimhen might be better served testing himself elsewhere rather than fighting it out domestically.

Conclusion

Whether Greenwood can genuinely dethrone two players with proven Super Lig pedigree remains to be seen.

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Goal-scoring records built in France don't always translate instantly to a new league and a new level of expectation.

But on reputation, fee, and sheer output alone, he arrives as a legitimate threat rather than just another marquee name for the highlight reels.