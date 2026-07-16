Forget Lionel Messi & Argentina, WATCH Victor Osimhen score bicycle kick goal in training

While the football world obsesses over Argentina's dramatic run to the final, Osimhen is quietly reminding everyone exactly what they're missing out on.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are dominating the headlines after their dramatic, come-from-behind win over England in the World Cup's second semi-final.

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But over in Turkey, Victor Osimhen has just given Nigerian fans a very different reason to be talking about him.

Galatasaray are back in preseason as they gear up to defend their Super Lig title, and Osimhen, who's had to watch this World Cup entirely from the sidelines after Nigeria failed to qualify, looks like a man with something to prove.

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The Turkish champions didn't waste any time showing him off either, sharing footage on social media of the 27-year-old scoring two genuinely spectacular goals in training.

The caption needed just one word: 'VICTOR.'

Victor Osimhen: TWO GOALS, ZERO SUBTLETY

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The first was pure showreel material, a trademark overhead bicycle kick, the kind of finish that looks almost too good for a training pitch.

He then doubled up moments later, nutmegging his marker before driving forward and finishing off a slick solo run.

Naturally, both goals came with celebrations to match, Osimhen was never going to let strikes like that go unmarked, even in training.

It's exactly the kind of statement that reminds everyone why Nigeria's absence from this World Cup stings as much as it does.

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While the rest of the football world is fixated on Messi potentially bowing out on the biggest stage possible, Osimhen is out here treating a preseason session like a highlight reel.

BUILDING ON A MONSTER SEASON

The timing lines up with what's becoming a familiar pattern for the Nigerian striker.

Last season, Osimhen was directly involved in 20 goals in just 22 matches for Galatasaray, a return that played a huge role in another successful Super Lig campaign for the club.

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Victor Osimhen | Imago