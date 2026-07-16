Alan Shearer explains why Argentina fully deserved a World Cup final place

Alan Shearer says Argentina were the better side after their 2-1 comeback win over England.

Newcastle United and England legend Alan Shearer has conceded that Argentina fully deserved their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, following the defending champions' dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over the Three Lions.

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England looked set to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon fired Thomas Tuchel's side into the lead in the 55th minute.

However, Lionel Scaloni's men responded brilliantly as Enzo Fernandez equalised with a stunning strike from distance before Lautaro Martinez headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into a second successive World Cup final.

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The reigning champions will now face Spain in Sunday's final after La Roja defeated France 2-0 in the other semi-final.

Argentina were the better team - Shearer

Despite the disappointment of England's exit, Shearer admitted Argentina's performance deserved recognition, insisting the South Americans were the superior side on the night.

The former England captain praised Argentina's response after falling behind, highlighting their composure and refusal to abandon their tactical approach.

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"I think the better team won," Shearer said on BBC One.

He added, "You have got to be open and honest about it. Their reaction was brilliant; they hit the post a few times and England got lucky. How they didn't panic, how they stuck to their game plan, how they believed in what they were doing, and they did it."

Shearer also credited Argentina's coaching staff for making decisive tactical changes that helped swing the match in their favour.

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He said, "The substitutions worked for them and you have to respect the way they came back into the game. They deserve to be in the final on Sunday as much as it hurts to say that."

The victory keeps Lionel Messi's dream of winning a second FIFA World Cup alive.