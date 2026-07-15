'He is God!' — Fans confess Lionel Messi is the GOAT as Argentina stun England to reach back-to-back World Cup finals

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a dramatic late comeback against England as the defending champions booked their place in a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final, sparking an avalanche of online tributes from fans convinced they are witnessing the greatest footballer of all time.

Lionel Messi is one win away from completing another chapter in football history.

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The Argentina captain once again delivered on the biggest stage as the reigning world champions came from behind to defeat England 2-1 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup semifinal, securing a place in Sunday’s final against Spain.

It was a contest that swung dramatically in the closing stages.

The first half was fiercely contested but largely devoid of attacking quality, with both sides cancelling each other out in a physical battle that remarkably produced no shots on target before the interval.

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England finally broke the deadlock in the 54th minute when Anthony Gordon arrived inside the six-yard box to convert Morgan Rogers’ dangerous low cross, giving Thomas Tuchel’s side hope of a famous victory.

But champions always find a response.

Enzo Fernández restored parity in the 84th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the penalty area following a Lionel Messi pass before substitute Lautaro Martínez completed the turnaround in stoppage time, powering home a header from Messi’s pinpoint delivery after Alexis Mac Allister’s initial effort struck the post.

Argentina’s late heroics sent the defending champions into another World Cup final, while England were left to settle for Saturday’s third-place playoff against France.

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“He Is a God” - Social media crowns Lionel Messi The GOAT

As soon as the final whistle sounded, social media exploded with tributes to Messi.

Thousands of supporters hailed the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as football’s undisputed greatest player after yet another decisive performance on the biggest stage.

One viral post declared: “Messi serves a Living God.”

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Messi serves a Living God — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 15, 2026

Another simply wrote: "God wanted to play football so he shortened his name from Messiah to Messi."

God wanted to play football so he shortened his name from Messiah to Messi. 🐐 — Olajiire 🎭 (@olajiire101) July 15, 2026

Others left no room for debate. Another fan added: “Messi is god of football."

Messi is god of football. — Mick Milee (@MickMilee) July 15, 2026

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Among the most widely shared reactions was one comparing both finalists.

“The difference between England and Argentina is that they have Messi and we don’t. Simple.”

The difference between England and Argentina is that they have Messi and we don’t.



Simple. — E (@Ellis_) July 15, 2026

The post quickly gained traction as supporters reflected on England’s impressive tournament before concluding that Argentina possessed something no other nation could match. Lionel Messi.

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Others continued to confess to Messi being 'the greatest'.

See more tweets below.

Messi is the greatest footballer this planet has ever seen & will ever see



A human being with godlike ability. What he does defies logic & belief. It’s outrageous. Incomprehensible. Almost impossible to accept as real. — Reece Wabara (@ReeceWabara) July 15, 2026

I’m finally convinced. Ronaldo is my Favorite player but Messi is Greatest Player Of All Time 🙌🏾 🙆🏾‍♂️ — D I K E H (@iamdikeh) July 15, 2026

Interrupting my Twitter break to say that Messi is really the greatest. I’ve accepted that now.



Back to touching grass.



Valar Morghulis. — -valar morghulis- (@eldivine) July 15, 2026

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After this tournament if you say with a clear conscience that Messi is not the greatest player you've ever watched you're lying. Walahi you're lying. I give up. — Sxnti (@PeakSxnti) July 15, 2026

One match from immortality

Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final with the opportunity to defend the trophy they lifted four years ago.

Victory would hand Messi another World Cup crown and further strengthen what many supporters already believe is the greatest career football has ever witnessed.

Judging by the reaction online, however, millions no longer believe he has anything left to prove.

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