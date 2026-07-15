‘Sack Tuchel tonight’ - England manager draws fans' fury after bad subs end Three Lions' World Cup dream

England fans have called for the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel after the Three Lions lost to Argentina in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi rallied his team back from a goal down to defeat England 2-1 after Anthony Gordon gave Tuchel’s side the lead.

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The little magician provided two assists, one for Enzo Fernández and the other for Lautaro Martínez, to book a place in the final.

Following the defeat, fans were angry with Tuchel’s tactical change in the second half, which had an effect on the team.

Fans' call for Tuchel’s head

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A lot of reactions from fans on social media calling for the sacking of Tuchel following his failure to lead England to the World Cup final.

One fan on X wrote, “Sack Tuchel tonight. No point him being here if he's just going to do that. Get out.”

Sack Tuchel tonight. No point him being here if he's just going to do that. Get out — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 15, 2026

Another fan wrote, “Thomas Tuchel should just resign. The storm will hit him hard. He had to business defending the lead with his substitutions.”

A fan commented, “Tuchel has done everything in his power to lose that game for England; the decision-making was shocking.”

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One fan also responded, “This is on Tuchel. Wtf was he thinking going so defensive so early?”

Another fan replied, “Rogers played 90 minutes on the right when you have Saka. Take Tuchel to prison after the game. What he did today was criminal.”

Tuchel frustrated after England loss || imago

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With England taking the lead early in the second half, the German tactician made a defensive substitution, substituting Gordon for Eric Konsa.

He went on to make more defensive substitutions, bringing in Dan Burn and Nico O’Reilly and sacrificing his attack for a defensive tactic.