Advertisement

‘Sack Tuchel tonight’ - England manager draws fans' fury after bad subs end Three Lions' World Cup dream

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 22:40 - 15 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
England manager draws fan fury
England fans have called for the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel after the Three Lions lost to Argentina in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Advertisement

Lionel Messi rallied his team back from a goal down to defeat England 2-1 after Anthony Gordon gave Tuchel’s side the lead.

Advertisement

The little magician provided two assists, one for Enzo Fernández and the other for Lautaro Martínez, to book a place in the final.

Following the defeat, fans were angry with Tuchel’s tactical change in the second half, which had an effect on the team.

Fans' call for Tuchel’s head

Advertisement

A lot of reactions from fans on social media calling for the sacking of Tuchel following his failure to lead England to the World Cup final.

One fan on X wrote, “Sack Tuchel tonight. No point him being here if he's just going to do that. Get out.”

Another fan wrote, “Thomas Tuchel should just resign. The storm will hit him hard. He had to business defending the lead with his substitutions.”

A fan commented, “Tuchel has done everything in his power to lose that game for England; the decision-making was shocking.”

Advertisement

One fan also responded, “This is on Tuchel. Wtf was he thinking going so defensive so early?”

Another fan replied, “Rogers played 90 minutes on the right when you have Saka. Take Tuchel to prison after the game. What he did today was criminal.”

Tuchel frustrated after England loss || imago
Tuchel frustrated after England loss || imago
Advertisement

With England taking the lead early in the second half, the German tactician made a defensive substitution, substituting Gordon for Eric Konsa.

He went on to make more defensive substitutions, bringing in Dan Burn and Nico O’Reilly and sacrificing his attack for a defensive tactic.

Shortly after, Argentina picked England’s back line with pinpoint crosses and scored two goals to cancel out their lead.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'He is God!' — Fans confess Lionel Messi is the GOAT as Argentina stun England to reach back-to-back World Cup finals
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
'He is God!' — Fans confess Lionel Messi is the GOAT as Argentina stun England to reach back-to-back World Cup finals
England manager draws fan fury
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
‘Sack Tuchel tonight’ - England manager draws fans' fury after bad subs end Three Lions' World Cup dream
World Cup 2026: Messi inspires Argentina to second consecutive final as England stumble at semifinal again
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
World Cup 2026: Messi inspires Argentina to second consecutive final as England stumble at semifinal again
Fans in shock as Argentina and England's first half looks like a brawl
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
'Sorry, am I watching wrestling - Fans in shock as Argentina and England's first half look like a brawl
Transfer News: Chelsea open talks to sign £50m World Cup star
Football
15.07.2026
Transfer News: Chelsea open talks to sign £50m World Cup star
NPFL: Lionel Messi fan dumps relegated Remo Stars for rivals Sporting Lagos
Football
15.07.2026
NPFL: Lionel Messi fan dumps relegated Remo Stars for rivals Sporting Lagos