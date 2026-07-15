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2026 FIFA World Cup: Tuchel explains reason for defensive tactics in Argentina defeat

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:35 - 15 July 2026
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Thomas Tuchel has provided some insight into his tactical decisions in England's collapse against Spain.
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England manager Thomas Tuchel has defended his tactical adjustments after his side surrendered a lead to suffer a 2-1 defeat against Argentina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

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The Three Lions were eliminated at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, missing the chance to reach their first World Cup final since 1966.

A dramatic Argentine comeback

England initially seized control of the contest when Anthony Gordon opened the scoring in the 55th minute.

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However, the momentum quickly shifted as Argentina applied relentless pressure, ultimately breaking through late in the second half.

Enzo Fernández equalised in the 85th minute, before substitute Lautaro Martínez headed in the decisive winner deep into stoppage time to break English hearts.

Tuchel defends his tactics

Following Gordon's goal, Tuchel introduced a wave of defensive substitutions that drew intense scrutiny from pundits and supporters.

He replaced Gordon with defender Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute, before bringing on Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly for Reece James and Declan Rice in the 82nd minute to form a back five.

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Speaking to the media after the match, the German coach insisted the collapse began long before he altered the system.

"We're disappointed, we were so close but we got too passive after we scored and conceded a lot of chances," Tuchel stated, per FIFA.com.  

"We could not turn the ball possession around and then conceded so many crosses, chances and shots. We were close but couldn't keep the level up after we scored".  

The statistics support Tuchel's assessment of their passivity, with England managing just 12% possession in the 38 minutes between Gordon's strike and Martínez's winner.  

"They won every header, they kept crossing and crossing so we went to a back five to close the gaps inside and be strong in the air," Tuchel explained.  

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"Straight after our goal, without any substitutions, we conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances so we tried to help. We couldn't win any balls, we couldn't keep the ball so I think it was not a structural problem. The match changed completely".  

Argentina's focus shifts to the final

While England will now prepare to face France in the third-place play-off on Saturday, Argentina advance to Sunday's final against Spain.  

For the Three Lions, the collapse in Atlanta represents a painful historical repeat.

England's defeat marks only the second time this century that a team scoring first in a World Cup semi-final failed to reach the final, with the only other instance also being England during their 2018 loss to Croatia.  

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