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2026 FIFA World Cup: Yamal outshines Mbappe as Spain enter second final

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:58 - 14 July 2026
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Spain beat France for the third consecutive time to book a spot in the World Cup final.
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Spain extended their winning streak against France, beating Les Bleus 2-0 in a dominant display to book their second-ever World Cup final.

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Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead from the penalty spot before a marauding run from Pedro Porro doubled the lead for La Roja to send the European champions into the World Cup final.

The victory marked the third consecutive win for the squad against France; consequently, they denied Didier Deschamps' side the opportunity to reach their third World Cup final in a row.

After the boisterous on-pitch celebration, the Spanish contingent will pivot their attention towards the second semi-final between Argentina and England to learn their opponents for the final at the New York-New Jersey stadium.

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