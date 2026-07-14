2026 FIFA World Cup: Yamal outshines Mbappe as Spain enter second final

Spain beat France for the third consecutive time to book a spot in the World Cup final.

Spain extended their winning streak against France, beating Les Bleus 2-0 in a dominant display to book their second-ever World Cup final.

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Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead from the penalty spot before a marauding run from Pedro Porro doubled the lead for La Roja to send the European champions into the World Cup final.

The victory marked the third consecutive win for the squad against France; consequently, they denied Didier Deschamps' side the opportunity to reach their third World Cup final in a row.