Advertisement

Transfer News: Boost for Maduka Okoye as Villa dismiss Martinez sale

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:51 - 14 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Maduka Okoye|| Imago
Maduka Okoye is in line for a dream move after Aston Villa blocked the exit of Emiliano Martinez.
Advertisement

Juventus are set to accelerate their pursuit of Nigeria international Maduka Okoye after Aston Villa closed the door on a potential transfer for Emiliano Martínez.

Advertisement

​The Turin club had initially identified the 33-year-old Argentina goalkeeper as their primary target this summer.

​However, a definitive public statement from the Premier League side has now forced Juventus to turn their attention toward their backup option in Udinese.

​Aston Villa declare Martínez unavailable

Advertisement

​Aston Villa's director of football operations, Damian Vidagany, effectively ended weeks of speculation regarding Martínez's future on Sunday.  

​Speaking to the media, Vidagany confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner remains a non-negotiable cornerstone of manager Unai Emery's squad.

​"Martínez will stay with us; we have no intention of letting him leave this summer," Vidagany stated, per Fabrizio Romano. 

Emiliano Martinez in Argentina || Image credit: Imago

​"The team needs his dedication and extensive experience; it is a very important element in our project for next season," he added.  

Advertisement

​With Martínez currently holding a contract that runs for another three years, the English side are under no financial pressure to sanction a sale.  

​Juventus pivot to Okoye

​With Martínez seemingly taken off the market, Juventus will now have to prioritise their pursuit of Okoye.  

​The 26-year-old shot-stopper has emerged as a serious candidate for the Old Lady following an outstanding 2025/26 campaign in the Italian top flight.

​After originally joining Udinese in 2023, Okoye established himself as one of Serie A's most dependable goalkeepers last season.  

Advertisement
Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

​He registered 10 clean sheets in 30 league appearances, ultimately helping his club secure a 10th-place finish and earning Udinese's Player of the Season award.  

​Udinese hold out for €15m

​While Juventus view Okoye as a highly capable and financially viable alternative, Udinese are reportedly demanding a €15 million fee to let the Nigerian depart.  

​This valuation places Okoye in a similar financial bracket to what Juventus were reportedly hoping to spend on Martínez, though Udinese could potentially accept a structured package worth €12 million plus performance-related bonuses.  

Advertisement

​Despite the mounting interest, Okoye has maintained a professional distance from the transfer speculation.  

​The Nigerian recently addressed the rumours by insisting his head remains with Udinese, leaving any questions regarding his future to be handled by his advisers.  

​With his current contract running until June 2028, Udinese hold leverage as negotiations with Juventus begin to take shape.  

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'Na initial gragra?' Nigerians roast France after World Cup heartbreak
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.07.2026
'Na initial gragra?' Nigerians roast France after World Cup heartbreak
2026 FIFA World Cup: Yamal outshines Mbappe as Spain enter second final
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Yamal outshines Mbappe as Spain enter second final
“11 Olympic medals in one photo” — Fans react as Usain Bolt and Noah Lyles meet at World Cup semifinal
Other Sports
14.07.2026
“11 Olympic medals in one photo” — Fans react as Usain Bolt and Noah Lyles meet at World Cup semifinal
He is a phenomenon — Makelele snubs Messi, picks 2026 Ballon d'Or winner
Football
14.07.2026
He is a phenomenon — Makelele snubs Messi, picks 2026 Ballon d'Or winner
Maduka Okoye|| Imago
Football
14.07.2026
Transfer News: Boost for Maduka Okoye as Villa dismiss Martinez sale
Hazard tells Mikel Obi real reason he rejected Saudi deal
Football
14.07.2026
Hazard tells Mikel Obi real reason he rejected Saudi deal