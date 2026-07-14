Transfer News: Boost for Maduka Okoye as Villa dismiss Martinez sale

Maduka Okoye is in line for a dream move after Aston Villa blocked the exit of Emiliano Martinez.

Juventus are set to accelerate their pursuit of Nigeria international Maduka Okoye after Aston Villa closed the door on a potential transfer for Emiliano Martínez.

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​The Turin club had initially identified the 33-year-old Argentina goalkeeper as their primary target this summer.

​However, a definitive public statement from the Premier League side has now forced Juventus to turn their attention toward their backup option in Udinese.

​Aston Villa declare Martínez unavailable

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​Aston Villa's director of football operations, Damian Vidagany, effectively ended weeks of speculation regarding Martínez's future on Sunday.

​Speaking to the media, Vidagany confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner remains a non-negotiable cornerstone of manager Unai Emery's squad.

​"Martínez will stay with us; we have no intention of letting him leave this summer," Vidagany stated, per Fabrizio Romano.

Emiliano Martinez in Argentina || Image credit: Imago

​"The team needs his dedication and extensive experience; it is a very important element in our project for next season," he added.

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​With Martínez currently holding a contract that runs for another three years, the English side are under no financial pressure to sanction a sale.

​Juventus pivot to Okoye

​With Martínez seemingly taken off the market, Juventus will now have to prioritise their pursuit of Okoye.

​The 26-year-old shot-stopper has emerged as a serious candidate for the Old Lady following an outstanding 2025/26 campaign in the Italian top flight.

​After originally joining Udinese in 2023, Okoye established himself as one of Serie A's most dependable goalkeepers last season.

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Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

​He registered 10 clean sheets in 30 league appearances, ultimately helping his club secure a 10th-place finish and earning Udinese's Player of the Season award.

​Udinese hold out for €15m

​While Juventus view Okoye as a highly capable and financially viable alternative, Udinese are reportedly demanding a €15 million fee to let the Nigerian depart.

​This valuation places Okoye in a similar financial bracket to what Juventus were reportedly hoping to spend on Martínez, though Udinese could potentially accept a structured package worth €12 million plus performance-related bonuses.

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​Despite the mounting interest, Okoye has maintained a professional distance from the transfer speculation.

​The Nigerian recently addressed the rumours by insisting his head remains with Udinese, leaving any questions regarding his future to be handled by his advisers.