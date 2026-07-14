Transfer News: Boost for Maduka Okoye as Villa dismiss Martinez sale
Juventus are set to accelerate their pursuit of Nigeria international Maduka Okoye after Aston Villa closed the door on a potential transfer for Emiliano Martínez.
The Turin club had initially identified the 33-year-old Argentina goalkeeper as their primary target this summer.
However, a definitive public statement from the Premier League side has now forced Juventus to turn their attention toward their backup option in Udinese.
Aston Villa declare Martínez unavailable
Aston Villa's director of football operations, Damian Vidagany, effectively ended weeks of speculation regarding Martínez's future on Sunday.
Speaking to the media, Vidagany confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner remains a non-negotiable cornerstone of manager Unai Emery's squad.
"Martínez will stay with us; we have no intention of letting him leave this summer," Vidagany stated, per Fabrizio Romano.
"The team needs his dedication and extensive experience; it is a very important element in our project for next season," he added.
With Martínez currently holding a contract that runs for another three years, the English side are under no financial pressure to sanction a sale.
Juventus pivot to Okoye
With Martínez seemingly taken off the market, Juventus will now have to prioritise their pursuit of Okoye.
The 26-year-old shot-stopper has emerged as a serious candidate for the Old Lady following an outstanding 2025/26 campaign in the Italian top flight.
After originally joining Udinese in 2023, Okoye established himself as one of Serie A's most dependable goalkeepers last season.
He registered 10 clean sheets in 30 league appearances, ultimately helping his club secure a 10th-place finish and earning Udinese's Player of the Season award.
Udinese hold out for €15m
While Juventus view Okoye as a highly capable and financially viable alternative, Udinese are reportedly demanding a €15 million fee to let the Nigerian depart.
This valuation places Okoye in a similar financial bracket to what Juventus were reportedly hoping to spend on Martínez, though Udinese could potentially accept a structured package worth €12 million plus performance-related bonuses.
Despite the mounting interest, Okoye has maintained a professional distance from the transfer speculation.
The Nigerian recently addressed the rumours by insisting his head remains with Udinese, leaving any questions regarding his future to be handled by his advisers.
With his current contract running until June 2028, Udinese hold leverage as negotiations with Juventus begin to take shape.