Ferran Torres: Spain World Cup star DUMPS girlfriend fuelling reunion speculation with Luis Enrique’s daughter amid PSG transfer links
Spain forward Ferran Torres is reportedly single again after ending his relationship with influencer Martina Hunter, with the breakup coming just as growing speculation links the Barcelona star with a blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain following the 2026 World Cup.
According to Spanish journalist Javi de Hoyos, Torres and Hunter have quietly gone their separate ways after several months together.
Hoyos said as reported by Daily Mail, 'I have spoken with people close to both of them, and they confirm that the romance is over, at least for now. Ferran is currently enjoying being single at the World Cup.'
The pair are said to have unfollowed each other on social media, while Hunter has been spending time in Bali as the 26-year-old forward remains focused on Spain’s World Cup campaign.
The bigger picture
The timing of the breakup has inevitably sparked fresh attention because Torres is increasingly being linked with a move to PSG after the World Cup, a transfer that would see him reunited with one of the most influential figures from his personal life.
Paris Saint-Germain are managed by Luis Enrique, the former Spain and Barcelona boss who also happens to be the father of Torres’ ex-girlfriend, Sira Martínez.
Torres and Martínez began dating in 2021 while the forward was starring for Manchester City before completing his move to Barcelona.
During their relationship, Sira became one of football’s most recognisable WAGs, regularly supporting Torres for both club and country while continuing her successful career as an international show jumper.
However, after around two years together, the couple ended their relationship in 2023. Neither publicly disclosed the reasons behind the breakup, although both moved on with their respective lives in the months that followed.
Sira was later romantically linked to Spain defender Robin Le Normand, while Torres kept his private life largely out of the spotlight before beginning a relationship with influencer Martina Hunter.
Now, with that romance reportedly over, Spanish media have inevitably revived discussion surrounding Torres’ past with Martínez as reports continue to gather pace over a possible switch to Paris.
Ferran Torres to PSG
Several outlets including La Vanguardia have reported that PSG view Torres as one of their priority attacking targets after the World Cup, with Luis Enrique understood to be a long-time admirer of the forward, having coached him extensively with the Spanish national team.
Barcelona are believed to be open to negotiations should a suitable offer arrive, although no agreement has yet been reached.
The possibility of Torres working under Luis Enrique once again has naturally led fans to revisit his previous relationship with the coach’s daughter, particularly as both developments, the reported breakup and the transfer links, have emerged simultaneously.
However, there is currently no evidence that Torres and Sira Martínez have rekindled their romance.
The renewed speculation stems solely from the prospect of the Barcelona forward joining PSG, where Luis Enrique remains in charge, rather than from any confirmed reconciliation between the former couple.