Not France, Argentina - Xabi Alonso predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup winner

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso believes Spain has what it takes to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has thrown his support behind Spain to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expressing confidence that La Roja possess the quality needed to overcome France and go all the way in the tournament.

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The former Spain international shared his optimism as Luis de la Fuente's side prepares for a mouthwatering semi-final clash against France, with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

A victory would send Spain into their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

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Alonso impressed by Spain's performances

Spain emerged as one of the tournament's standout teams after producing a series of commanding displays throughout the competition.

La Roja defeated Austria in the Round of 32 before edging past Portugal in the last 16. They then booked their place in the semi-finals with a dramatic victory over Belgium, courtesy of Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino's late winner.

France, however, will present Spain's toughest challenge yet after winning all six of their World Cup matches while scoring 16 goals and conceding just twice.

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The Chelsea boss praised the balance and maturity of the Spanish squad, highlighting their ability to dictate matches and maintain composure under pressure.

"It is due to the team, the energy they exude, and their control over the games. We certainly have many reasons to be optimistic. Regardless of the outcome against France, it promises to be a fantastic match to witness, and I am genuinely looking forward to it," Alonso said.

Spain's current generation is seeking to recreate the success of the legendary side that conquered the world in 2010.

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Under De la Fuente, the team has combined defensive solidity with an exciting attacking style, making them one of the most balanced teams remaining in the competition.