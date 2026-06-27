Transfers: Chelsea to complete £48m deal for Eagles star after World Cup
New manager Xabi Alonso is actively rebuilding the Chelsea squad following a difficult season under Liam Rosenior and is set to add Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix.
The Blues have already brought in right-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta for £51 million and are now focusing on strengthening central defence.
Trevoh Chalobah is reportedly free to leave amid interest from Como, and Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoît Badiashile, and Wesley Fofana have failed to impress at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea land Lacroix as new defender for Alonso
According to French outlet L’Équipe, once Lacroix’s World Cup campaign ends, he is expected to head straight to Stamford Bridge to finalise the move across London.
The France international, who made his first World Cup start in the 4-1 win over Norway on Friday, is valued at around £48 million.
The fee would represent excellent value for Chelsea, especially as Lacroix still has three years left on his contract and Palace are reluctant to sell.
The Eagles signed him from Wolfsburg for £18 million in 2024, and he played a key role in their FA Cup and Conference League successes under Oliver Glasner.The 26-year-old is expected to become an immediate starter in Alonso’s system.