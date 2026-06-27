Colombia vs Portugal 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Battle for Group K top spot heats up

Group K's top two teams will finally meet at the World Cup on Saturday/Sunday midnight as Colombia and Portugal lock horns at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Colombia enter this Group K finale with six points from six and a place in the last 32 already secured, meaning they are playing for top spot rather than survival.

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Portugal, four points behind consequent of drawing with DR Congo earlier in the group, need a result to guarantee first place and avoid a potentially trickier knockout path.

A Colombia win sends them through as group winners regardless; a Portugal win puts Roberto Martinez’s side level on points but likely ahead on goal difference, so the incentive for both sides is real even if the stakes are weighted differently.

Colombia vs Portugal match preview

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Colombia have made steady progress at this World Cup without drawing too much attention to themselves.

They were convincing 3-1 victors in their opening game against Uzbekistan, while they edged out DR Congo 1-0 in their second game with composed, disciplined, and technically astute performances.

Six points means they’re already in the Round of 32, but the top spot still has to be finalised.

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Four successive victories stand them in good stead to do just that, and while just a point will be enough to ensure they summit Group K, the Colombians are unlikely to relent as they go in search of winning their three World Cup group games for only the second time in history.

Theoretically, winning the group throws out an ‘easier’ fixture in the next round, which is enough incentive to give Portugal a tough time.

Portugal, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming up with a brace to ease the recent pressure on him.

While Ronaldo became the first player to score at six World Cups, the result took Roberto Martínez’s men on to four points from two games (W1, D1).

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A victory here would see them sneak above their opponents and qualify for the last 32 as group winners.

And it appears there’s every chance too, given Portugal’s formidable record across their last 17 fixtures in a World Cup group stage (W9, D6, L2).

A draw sees Portugal finish second, while a defeat would also bring a runners-up spot, should Congo DR fail to beat Uzbekistan in the section's other match.

A worst-case scenario would see Portugal qualify as a third-placed finisher. Still, they are almost certainly going to finish in the top two, and Martinez's team are regarded as among the contenders for this summer's trophy.

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Colombia vs Portugal head-to-head

Colombia have faced Portugal on one previous occasion, a 0-0 draw in a friendly back in 2014, so this will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two teams.

Portugal are unbeaten in their three World Cup group matches against CONMEBOL sides (W2, D1).

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Colombia vs Portugal bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Portugal to win or draw 1.30 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.79 High Player prop Cristiano Ronaldo anytime goalscorer 2.15 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Portugal to win

The form of both teams suggests this won’t be a straightforward match for either.

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Colombia are no pushovers. They appear to be peaking at the right time and have now put together a run of four triumphs on the bounce.

While that makes for fantastic reading, Colombia’s recent two dates with European opposition ended in defeat against France and Croatia in March this year.

The Portuguese will use that as motivation to see off the South Americans in Miami and hijack the first place in the group. Martinez’s troops have form behind them to suggest they can beat Colombia.

Portugal are on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning five and drawing two. They have only suffered one defeat across their last 15 internationals, suggesting La Tricolour will find it difficult to avoid a loss.

Still, there is the possibility of the points being shared, forcing Portugal to accept second spot in the section, which could see them take on Ghana in the last-32 round of the competition.

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Over 2.5 goals

Both defences have performed reasonably well in the World Cup so far. They’ve conceded just one goal each across two matches, but they haven’t faced a proper attack yet.

Colombia have scored four goals in the competition so far, averaging two goals per match. Portugal, meanwhile, scored five in their most recent outing, taking their average to three goals per match.

Considering the quality of both front lines, they’re good enough to breach the opponent. Furthermore, six of Colombia’s last eight matches produced more than two goals on the day.

Portugal have a similar record. Three of their last four internationals saw the goal count rise above two. They conceded at least once in each of those games, which is why we think Colombia will get some joy.

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Cristiano Ronaldo anytime goalscorer

This fixture is filled with attacking threats who are more than capable of finding the back of the net.

Colombia’s Luis Diaz saw two goals chalked off against DR Congo, where he was absolutely menacing. Right-back Daniel Munoz recorded two goals in the competition as well, which shows just how advanced his role can be.

The Portuguese also have goal threats around the pitch. Rafael Leao, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes, and Cristiano Ronaldo have all found the net. Bruno Fernandes is yet to make his usual impact, but it’s a matter of time before he does.

Our man to back for a goal in this game is Ronaldo.

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Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup| IMAGO

He silenced the critics with a brace against Uzbekistan, and Portuguese fans hope he builds on that momentum.

CR7 now has four goals in his last five games for club and country, which is why he’s worth getting behind to score against Colombia.

Colombia vs Portugal team news

Colombia still need to make a final assessment on Luis Suarez, who was forced off against Congo DR last time out with a shoulder injury.

However, the Sporting Lisbon striker is expected to be available to lead the line in this contest.

Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez are also set to be standout names in the Colombia XI, while the same midfield three should remain in place, including Jefferson Lerma.

Colombia could actually be unchanged from their last game against Congo DR, including a spot in the middle of the defence for Davinson Sanchez.

After scoring in their opening two matches, Daniel Muñoz is looking to become just the second Colombian to score in all three group games at a World Cup since James Rodriguez in 2014.

As for Portugal, Tomas Araujo is regarded as a doubt after suffering an injury in his team's opening match of the competition against DR Congo.

Martinez's side are otherwise in strong shape, and Ronaldo is again expected to lead the line as usual.

Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao are among those pushing to break into the side, but Joao Felix may have done just about enough to retain his spot in the final third of the field.

Colombia vs Portugal predicted lineups

Colombia predicted XI (4-3-3)

Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Arias, Lerma; J Rodríguez, L Suárez, Díaz

Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3)

D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix

Colombia vs Portugal prediction

Portugal are the class act on paper and their firepower makes them slight favourites, but Colombia have been the more convincing side so far in Group K, winning both games without conceding more than one goal.

Still, backed by a superior goal difference, deeper squad rotation options, and the motivation to claim top spot in the bracket, Portugal to win is the headline selection, with the market price reflecting a tighter contest than the quality gap perhaps suggests.