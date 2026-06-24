It was important for Ronaldo to score - Portugal's Bruno Fernandes confesses after Uzbekistan win

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Uzbekistan was vital for his Portugal teammates as well

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has expressed his delight after helping national teammate Cristiano Ronaldo break a major goalscoring drought during Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan.

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The comprehensive Group K victory put the European heavyweights firmly on track for the knockout stages of the World Cup in North America.

Fernandes Thrilled with Landmark World Cup Assist

Fernandes played a central role in Portugal's dominant offensive display, turning provider in the thirty-ninth minute by threading a perfectly weighted pass through the defensive line to set up Ronaldo's second goal of the evening.

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The selfless assist marked the midfielder's first direct goal contribution of the 2026 tournament, adding to a first-half scoreboard that already featured a Nuno Mendes free-kick and an early Ronaldo near-post finish.

Speaking after the final whistle in Houston, Fernandes reflected on the personal pride of creating goals on the grandest international stage, stating, "It's always special to get an assist with the national team, especially at the World Cup, which is a special tournament.

“It was important for our captain to score. It was important for us that he scored. He's our go-to player in attack. We're very happy for him."

Fernandes Puts National Team Success Ahead of Personal Glory

While Ronaldo grabbed the global headlines by becoming the first male player to score in six different World Cup editions, Fernandes emphasised that internal squad harmony and collective victory mean far more than individual accolades.

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Despite enduring a long domestic season as club captain in England, the tireless midfielder brushed off questions about his own lack of goals in the tournament opener, insisting that his primary duty remains serving the frontline.