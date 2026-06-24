Transfer News: Juventus eye ₦23 billion move for Super Eagles ace

Juventus have strengthened their interest in their Super Eagles target as they look to make changes in defence.

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly shortlisted Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as a primary backup transfer option as they actively prepare to move on from current shot-stopper Michele Di Gregorio.

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Juventus’s interest in Okoye

The Bianconeri have identified Aston Villa's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez as the priority target to take over the number one spot at the Allianz Stadium next season.

However, negotiations to lure the Argentine international to Turin have proven complicated, forcing Juventus to seriously explore their contingency plans.

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With the pursuit of Martínez currently stalling, the club have shifted their attention to the 26-year-old Okoye, who has recently emerged as one of the most reliable and sought-after goalkeepers in Italian football.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

Why Okoye is coveted

Juventus' interest in Okoye is backed by his spectacular 2025/26 Serie A campaign with Udinese, where his commanding performances earned him the club's Player of the Season award.

The Nigeria international played a pivotal role in helping Kosta Runjaic’s side secure a respectable 10th-place finish, recording an impressive ten clean sheets across 30 league appearances.

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Crucially, he repeatedly demonstrated his big-game composure against the league's most potent attacking units, proving he can comfortably handle the pressure of top-flight football.

Currently tied to the Friuli-based club on a contract that runs until June 2028, Okoye is expected to cost €15 million, presenting a significantly more cost-effective solution for Juventus.