Norway vs France 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Goals to flow in battle for Group I top spot

Norway play France on Friday, a clash between two in-form teams who have already clinched a place in the Round of 32.

A France win confirms them as group winners; a Norway win would see the Norwegians top the group for the first time at a World Cup since their sole appearance in 1998.

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A draw is enough to qualify both sides, but goal difference could yet determine seeding and the knockout draw, making this a match neither side will approach casually.

Norway vs France match preview

Both Norway and France have already secured their progression to the knockout stages, making this a straight shootout for top spot in Group I.

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Norway returned to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and exceeded expectations, defeating Senegal 3-2 and Iraq 4-1 in their opening two fixtures.

Haaland has scored four goals in those two games and arrives at Gillette Stadium in the form of his life.

Erling Haaland scores for Norway against Iraq || Imago

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This match is therefore dominated by one question: can Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard’s side make history against a French squad packed with Champions League-level talent?

Because France have been quietly excellent. Their 3-1 win over Senegal and 3-0 dismantling of Iraq were achieved without conceding a goal in the second game and without appearing to move above third gear.

Deschamps has a roster that can credibly rotate and still field a XI capable of defeating most sides in the competition.

The gap in World Cup experience is vast, though.

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France have reached the final in two of the last three editions, winning in 2018 and finishing runners-up in 2022. Norway’s best finish remains a Round of 16 in 1998.

Solbakken has built something authentic here, a structured, possession-based setup with technical quality throughout.

However, France’s defensive quality, anchored by William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano, remains the most formidable backline Norway will have faced at this tournament, and how Solbakken’s side navigate that will shape the result.

Norway vs France head-to-head

Norway and France have met 16 times in total, but this is their first meeting at the World Cup.

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The last meeting came in a friendly in May 2014 when France won 4-0 in Paris. Norway won the previous encounter 2-1 at home in August 2010.

Norway vs France bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Player prop 1 Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer 2.55 High Player prop 2 Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer 2.05 High Double chance France to win or draw 1.21 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer

There is a very obvious place to start with our first pick, and that is for Erling Haaland to score in his third successive World Cup match.

An anytime goalscorer pick has come in for 13 of the last 15 games in which the Manchester City man has been available for his country.

With two goals in each of his games in North America so far, that record looks unlikely to be hampered here, even against the might of France.

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Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

We are not reinventing the wheel with our second pick, either.

Kylian Mbappe continues to prove why he is already one of the World Cup greats, matching Haaland with four goals across his first two games, including two long-range stunners.

Mbappe is already up to joint-second in the all-time World Cup goalscorers list with 16, with the competition seemingly where the Real Madrid star really comes alive.

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With both Haaland and Mbappe producing 3.5 shots on target per game so far, it would be foolish not to select both superstars in this game.

France to win or draw

The final pick for our Norway vs France bet builder is for the 2018 champions to claim a win or draw in the double chance market.

While we believe Les Bleus have the edge over their opponents, Norway have proved they possess the threat to hurt any opposition.

A draw also suits France as it would still see them top the group due to goal difference.

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Another reason why a draw could be on the cards is the fact that France have not won their third group game in any of their last four World Cups, their last coming all the way back in 2006.

If Didier Deschamps' men do decide to settle for a point, a double chance involving a French win or draw covers your back nicely.

Norway vs France team news

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has no new injury concerns reported ahead of this match.

Haaland is fit and leading the attack, having scored four goals in two games, while Odegaard, the captain, has been the creative fulcrum.

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The squad has depth across all positions, with Alexander Sorloth and Jørgen Strand Larsen available as alternatives up front.

With qualification already secured, Solbakken may rotate one or two fringe players, but the core XI is expected to be close to full strength given what is at stake for the group standings.

France also have no fresh injury disruptions ahead of the fixture, and the first name to be penciled into the XI is probably Mbappe, who has been sharp since the tournament started.

However, Deschamps is expected to rotate cautiously, potentially resting one of the central midfielders, with N’Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Adrien Rabiot all available.

Theo Hernandez has been attacking from left back throughout the group stage and is expected to continue in that role.

With qualification secured and momentum in their favour, the only genuine question is how many changes Deschamps makes ahead of the knockout rounds.

Norway vs France predicted lineups

Norway predicted XI (4-3-3)

Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Ajer, Ostigard, Bjørkan; Thorstvedt, Berge, Odegaard; Nusa, Haaland, Sorloth

France predicted XI (4-3-3)

Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Norway vs France prediction

France are expected to shade this Group I finale, backed by a squad depth and tournament pedigree that Norway cannot yet match.

Les Blues are the class act in this group and, despite both sides being through, Didier Deschamps’ team have the squad depth and tactical discipline to secure top spot with a controlled display in Foxborough.

Where this match is decided is likely in transition.

Norway counter-attack with pace and directness through Antonio Nusa on the flanks and Haaland’s movement between the lines, while France’s full-backs push high and leave space to exploit.

Both sides have been scoring freely and Erling Haaland will ensure this is no rout, so expect a high-scoring, end-to-end encounter.