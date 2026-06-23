Mbappe surpasses Messi with incredible World Cup stat after Iraq masterclass

France captain Kylian Mbappé was at his goalscoring best as Les Bleus defeated Iraq 3-0 in their second Group I match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The game was interrupted by a lengthy weather delay due to lightning and heavy rain, with play suspended for over two hours.

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However, the stoppage did little to disrupt France’s rhythm. Mbappe opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a clinical finish and added a second shortly after the restart in the 54th minute.

Ousmane Dembélé sealed the victory with a third goal in the 66th minute.

The long weather delay appeared to have no negative effect on the Real Madrid star, who looked sharp and clinical throughout the contest.

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The comfortable win sends France to the top of Group I with maximum points from two games and virtually guarantees their place in the knockout stages.

Mbappe sets new World Cup record

Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Iraq | IMAGO

With his brace against Iraq, Mbappe became the first player in World Cup history to score two or more goals in six different matches at the tournament, a feat that the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to achieve..

Kylian Mbappé is the first player to score 2+ goals in SIX different World Cup games.



◉ vs. Argentina (2018)

◉ vs Denmark (2022)

◉ vs. Poland (2022)

◉ vs. Argentina (2022)

◉ vs. Senegal (2026)

◉ vs. Iraq (2026)



Marking his 100th cap with another record. 💯 pic.twitter.com/sg9l54SKsG — Squawka (@Squawka) June 23, 2026

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Mbappe is also tied with Miroslav Klose for the second-highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 16 goals, two goals behind Messi, who scored a brace against Austria.