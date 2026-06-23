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Mbappe surpasses Messi with incredible World Cup stat after Iraq masterclass

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 02:00 - 23 June 2026
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France captain Kylian Mbappé was at his goalscoring best as Les Bleus defeated Iraq 3-0 in their second Group I match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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The game was interrupted by a lengthy weather delay due to lightning and heavy rain, with play suspended for over two hours.

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However, the stoppage did little to disrupt France’s rhythm. Mbappe opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a clinical finish and added a second shortly after the restart in the 54th minute.

Ousmane Dembélé sealed the victory with a third goal in the 66th minute.

The long weather delay appeared to have no negative effect on the Real Madrid star, who looked sharp and clinical throughout the contest.

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The comfortable win sends France to the top of Group I with maximum points from two games and virtually guarantees their place in the knockout stages.

Mbappe sets new World Cup record

Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Iraq | IMAGO

With his brace against Iraq, Mbappe became the first player in World Cup history to score two or more goals in six different matches at the tournament, a feat that the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to achieve..

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Mbappe is also tied with Miroslav Klose for the second-highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 16 goals, two goals behind Messi, who scored a brace against Austria.

France finish their group campaign against Norway, and there is every chance that Mbappe will continue his record-chasing displays, even with France sealing qualification for the next round.

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