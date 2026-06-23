2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe closes in on Messi’s record, leads France to knockout stage

Kylian Mbappe led France to their second victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating Iraq to maintain their top spot in Group I.

The French side secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Iraq in their second game in the group, taking them to six points.

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The Real Madrid forward scored two goals in the game to send France to the Round of 32 knockout stage of the tournament.

His two goals saw him match Miroslav Klose’s top scorer record of 16 goals and also close in on Lionel Messi, with just two goals behind the GOAT.

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As it happened

Didier Deschamps made three changes to the France starting XI that beat Senegal 3-1 on matchday one. Bradley Barcola scored off the bench in that match and was rewarded with a start today.

On the other hand, Iraq boss Graham Arnold made three changes to the side that lost 4-1 to Norway. Goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, whose costly error allowed Erling Haaland to restore Norway's lead, was dropped in favour of Ahmed Basil.

France had a quick start to the game, pinning back the Iraqi team and forcing them to concede possession.

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Mbappe scores a brace for France || imago

It did not take long for France to take the lead, with Kylian Mbappe scoring an absolute beauty with his left foot from outside the box.

France headed into the break with the lead, but in preparation for the second half, the match was suspended due to weather issues.

Mbappé celebrating his goal || Imago

After an hour of thunderstorm interruption, the second half got underway, with France looking for the second goal.

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In the 54th minute, a miscommunication between an Iraqi defender and the goalkeeper during a goal kick led to Mbappe scoring a tap-in after Dembele intercepted the ball.

Following his brace, Kylian Mbappé is the fourth player to score 2+ goals in at least three successive FIFA World Cup appearances, along with Sándor Kocsis in 1954 (run of four), Guillermo Stabile in 1930, and Lionel Messi in 2026, according to OptaJoe.

Ousmane Dembele made it 3-0 for France after winning the ball back in Iraq’s half, and Michael Olise slipped a ball to the PSG star to finish.

France went on to dominate the match and maintain their lead, giving them a well-earned victory over Iraq.

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