Advertisement

2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe defends Ousmane Dembele

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:23 - 21 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
France national team captain Kylian Mbappe addressed the criticism aimed at Ousmane Dembele.
Advertisement

France captain Kylian Mbappé has defended his teammate and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé following criticism of the winger's performance during Les Bleus' 3-1 Group I victory over Senegal.

Advertisement

What Mbappe said 

 Dembélé initially started centrally in a disjointed first-half display where France struggled for creativity, managing only one shot as he subconsciously drifted into spaces he typically occupies for Paris Saint-Germain. 

The team's attack vastly improved in the second half when Michael Olise moved into central spaces, leading to a stunning double from Mbappé and a late goal from Bradley Barcola. 

Advertisement

This led to media scrutiny, with many questioning Dembélé's impact. However, national team captain Mbappé backed his teammate ahead of their next match against Iraq on Monday, June 22.  

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant brace for France against Senegal | IMAGO

Mbappe praises Dembele's qualities 

Speaking to the press, Mbappé categorically rejected the notion that Dembélé had a poor outing, pointing out the crucial role he played in breaking down Senegal's defence.

"Ousmane? I have watched the game back twice; in the first half, he was the best of the four in attack, the one who stood out the most," Mbappé stated. 

Advertisement

Emphasising Dembélé's vital off-the-ball movement, he added, "In the second half, Michael and I were decisive, but he also contributed. He drew in an opponent and left free space for the first goal." 

Mbappé concluded his passionate defence by reminding critics of Dembélé's pedigree, remarking, "Ousmane is very calm, he is the Ballon d'Or winner, he has everyone's confidence. I am sure that, starting from tomorrow, he will move forward again. He is going to be a fundamental player for us, that is for sure."  

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 World Cup: Cape Verde equal Super Eagles’ 32-year record after historic Uruguay draw
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Cape Verde equal Super Eagles’ 32-year record after historic Uruguay draw
WORLD CUP 2026: Vozinha’s mother watches history as Cabo Verde shock Uruguay in miami
Football
22.06.2026
WORLD CUP 2026: Vozinha’s mother watches history as Cabo Verde shock Uruguay in miami
Report: Barcelona eye Benjamin Sesko move
Football
21.06.2026
Report: Barcelona eye Benjamin Sesko move
2026 World Cup: Mbappe hails 'exceptional' Nigerian-born talent
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Mbappe hails 'exceptional' Nigerian-born talent
Arsenal open to selling Nigerian-born star this summer
Premier League
21.06.2026
Arsenal open to selling Nigerian-born star this summer
2026 FIFA World Cup: Michael Owen warns Cristiano Ronaldo's critics
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Michael Owen warns Cristiano Ronaldo's critics