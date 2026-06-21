2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe defends Ousmane Dembele

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe addressed the criticism aimed at Ousmane Dembele.

France captain Kylian Mbappé has defended his teammate and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé following criticism of the winger's performance during Les Bleus' 3-1 Group I victory over Senegal.

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What Mbappe said

Dembélé initially started centrally in a disjointed first-half display where France struggled for creativity, managing only one shot as he subconsciously drifted into spaces he typically occupies for Paris Saint-Germain.

The team's attack vastly improved in the second half when Michael Olise moved into central spaces, leading to a stunning double from Mbappé and a late goal from Bradley Barcola.

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This led to media scrutiny, with many questioning Dembélé's impact. However, national team captain Mbappé backed his teammate ahead of their next match against Iraq on Monday, June 22.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant brace for France against Senegal | IMAGO

Mbappe praises Dembele's qualities

Speaking to the press, Mbappé categorically rejected the notion that Dembélé had a poor outing, pointing out the crucial role he played in breaking down Senegal's defence.

"Ousmane? I have watched the game back twice; in the first half, he was the best of the four in attack, the one who stood out the most," Mbappé stated.

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Emphasising Dembélé's vital off-the-ball movement, he added, "In the second half, Michael and I were decisive, but he also contributed. He drew in an opponent and left free space for the first goal."