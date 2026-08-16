Freiburg reject bid for Super Eagles-eligible Noah Atubolu

Olympique Marseille's initial attempt to sign SC Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu has been turned down, with the German club deeming the offer insufficient.

Atubolu has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer, with Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, along with Serie A giants Napoli and Juventus, linked with a move for the goalkeeper.

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With the Nigerian descent at Freiburg, his contract runs until June 2027, and the German club are in a strong negotiating position.

They can either capitalise on the current high demand for a significant fee or retain him for another season, though that could diminish his transfer value as his contract shortens.

Freiburg rejects bid for Atubolu

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According to reports from German media, Freiburg rejected the French side's opening proposal as it fell short of their valuation.

While the Bundesliga club is open to a sale, they are holding out for a transfer fee between €15 million and €20 million for the 24-year-old shot-stopper.

Noah Atubolu in action for Freiburg || Imago

The decision puts pressure on Marseille to meet Freiburg's asking price or risk being overtaken by other suitors.

At the time of Marseille's rejected bid, none of these competitors had submitted a formal offer, giving the French club a window of opportunity to lead the negotiations.

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Napoli, in particular, appears to be a serious contender. Previous reports indicated that Atubolu's representatives had travelled to Italy for discussions with both Napoli and Juventus.

The Naples-based club views him as a potential long-term solution between the posts as they look to strengthen their squad.