‘I still love Manchester United’ - Amorim opens up after Milan victory

Amorim said he has no hard feelings towards Manchester United after his new side defeated the Red Devils 4-2.

AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has insisted there are no lingering negative feelings towards Manchester United after his new side recorded a convincing 4-2 victory over the Premier League club in Wroclaw, Poland.

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The pre-season encounter brought Amorim face-to-face with his former employers just seven months after he departed from Old Trafford.

However, while the result provided Milan with a morale-boosting victory ahead of the new campaign, Amorim made it clear that his focus has firmly shifted to his new challenge in Italy.

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‘I still love Manchester United’ - Amorim

Amorim's departure from Manchester United came after a difficult spell in charge, with the coach eventually replaced by Michael Carrick in January.

Despite the abrupt end to his time in Manchester, Amorim revealed that he does not hold any bitterness towards the club.

“No, it’s a normal game,” Amorim said when asked about facing United.

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He added, “Since I signed with Milan, I haven’t felt anything about Manchester United. I’m just proud to have been at Manchester United and I still love Manchester United. Still, after signing with Milan, I don’t feel anything negative about anything because I’m very happy.”

Amorim was particularly pleased that Milan were able to give their supporters something to celebrate during pre-season.

Ruben Amorim is gone after a disastrous reign.