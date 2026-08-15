Chukwueze masterclass puts Man United to the sword as Amorim gets revenge on Red Devils

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze was in rare form as AC Milan hammered Manchester United in a pre-season game

Nigerian Super Eagles' star Samuel Chukwueze was devastating in his new role as a wing-back under Ruben Amorim, with his Man of the Match performance helping AC Milan to a comfortable 4-2 victory over the Red Devils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chukwueze scored the equaliser for AC Milan after Harry Maguire gave Manchester United the lead, before the Super Eagles star laid on two assists for the Rossoneri to take a commanding 3-2 win in the second half, continuing his resurgence as a vital player under Amorim.

AC Milan vs Manchester United: How it happened

Manchester United suffered a dramatic 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in an entertaining pre-season friendly. Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani was called into action within 30 seconds, tipping a Patrick Dorgu effort over the bar, but United soon took the lead when Harry Maguire headed in from the resulting corner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United threatened again, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek forcing a save from Senne Lammens, but Milan levelled when Goncalo Ramos advanced down the left before finding Samuel Chukwueze unmarked at the far post. Chukwueze calmly finished to restore parity.

United were handed a golden opportunity to regain the lead after Koni De Winter was judged to have fouled Youri Tielemans in the box. However, 21-year-old Torriani produced a remarkable save to deny Bruno Fernandes from the penalty spot.

United eventually moved back in front after the break when Filippo Terracciano’s poor back pass presented Dorgu with an easy finish. Milan responded once again through Chukwueze, who completed a clever one-two with Alphadjo Cisse before tapping home.