Taiwo Awoniyi set to join Super Eagles star under Frank Lampard

Taiwo Awoniyi is reportedly close to securing a move to another Premier League club.

​Coventry City have reportedly reached total agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, marking a major statement of intent from the newly promoted Premier League club.

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​According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old forward is currently undergoing his medical examinations with the West Midlands side. Once the tests are successfully concluded, an official announcement is expected to follow shortly.

An injury-plagued spell at Forest

​Awoniyi departs the City Ground as a player whose undeniable talent was frequently overshadowed by physical setbacks.

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​Since joining Nottingham Forest from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in July 2022, the Nigerian international managed 103 competitive appearances across all competitions, netting 23 total goals. That tally includes 21 goals in the Premier League across four demanding seasons.

​However, his time in Nottingham was repeatedly derailed by serious injury ordeals, preventing him from stringing together the consistent run of starts required to cement himself as one of the division's premier target men.

With his current contract set to expire in June 2027, Forest ultimately opted to cash in on the forward this summer.

​Joining Lampard’s Coventry

​For Awoniyi, the move offers a fresh start under a manager also on the path of resurgence. Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard, who famously secured three Premier League titles during his legendary playing career at Chelsea, has completely revitalised the Sky Blues after multiple failed spells coaching the Blues.

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​Lampard took charge in November 2024 and brilliantly orchestrated Coventry's return to the top flight after a 25-year absence, guiding the club to the 2025/26 EFL Championship title.

The 48-year-old manager was recently rewarded with a new contract extending until 2029 and is now being backed by the board to assemble a squad capable of surviving the brutal realities of Premier League football.

​Moving to the Coventry Building Society Arena also means Awoniyi will link up with a familiar face in the dressing room: his Nigerian national team compatriot, Frank Onyeka.

​The defensive midfielder originally joined Coventry on loan from Brentford in February 2026. After playing a crucial role in securing the Championship title, Coventry triggered their obligation to buy, making Onyeka's transfer permanent in June 2026. The presence of a fellow Super Eagle should significantly ease Awoniyi's transition into Lampard's setup.