Advertisement

‘He knows how to win’ – Mbappe reveals his first impressions of Mourinho

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:23 - 15 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
France star Kylian Mbappe || imago
France star Kylian Mbappe || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Mbappe has praised the Portuguese coach’s winning mentality ahead of the new season.
Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe has given Jose Mourinho an early vote of confidence, praising the new Real Madrid manager’s winning mentality and ability to guide teams to success.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe || Imago
Kylian Mbappe || Imago

Mbappe has spoken positively about his first interactions with Jose Mourinho, with the Real Madrid forward describing the Portuguese tactician as a coach whose experience could prove crucial to the Spanish giants’ ambitions this season.

Mbappe, who recently returned to the Real Madrid squad for pre-season preparations, discussed Mourinho in an interview with Realmadrid TV.

Advertisement

The Frenchman revealed that his relationship with the experienced manager began before they even started working together at club level.

Mbappe reveals regular conversations with Mourinho

Mbappe said he had already spoken extensively with Mourinho during the 2026 World Cup, allowing the pair to develop a strong understanding before the manager took charge at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“We talked a lot during the World Cup, and he has spoken with me extensively,” Mbappe revealed.

Advertisement

Although Mbappe has only recently joined the squad for pre-season, he has already identified one of Mourinho's biggest strengths: his experience of winning major trophies.

He added, “I arrived a few days ago, and I think it’s very positive to have a coach like him, someone who knows how to win and how to guide us towards victory.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Bayern Munich star Musiala collapses
Football
15.08.2026
Get well soon: Bayern Munich star Musiala collapses, saved by teammates during a friendly game
Awoniyi reflects on most memorable moment
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.08.2026
Taiwo Awoniyi set to join Super Eagles star under Frank Lampard
France star Kylian Mbappe || imago
Football
15.08.2026
‘He knows how to win’ – Mbappe reveals his first impressions of Mourinho
Victor Boniface proves ready for new Bundesliga season
Football
15.08.2026
Victor Boniface proves ready for new Bundesliga season
Chukwueze masterclass puts Man United to the sword as Amorim gets revenge on Red Devils
Football
15.08.2026
Chukwueze masterclass puts Man United to the sword as Amorim gets revenge on Red Devils
Andoni Iraola || Imago
Premier League
15.08.2026
Iraola reveals what Liverpool must fix before new Premier League season