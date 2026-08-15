‘He knows how to win’ – Mbappe reveals his first impressions of Mourinho

Mbappe has praised the Portuguese coach’s winning mentality ahead of the new season.

Kylian Mbappe has given Jose Mourinho an early vote of confidence, praising the new Real Madrid manager’s winning mentality and ability to guide teams to success.

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Kylian Mbappe || Imago

Mbappe has spoken positively about his first interactions with Jose Mourinho, with the Real Madrid forward describing the Portuguese tactician as a coach whose experience could prove crucial to the Spanish giants’ ambitions this season.

Mbappe, who recently returned to the Real Madrid squad for pre-season preparations, discussed Mourinho in an interview with Realmadrid TV.

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The Frenchman revealed that his relationship with the experienced manager began before they even started working together at club level.

Mbappe reveals regular conversations with Mourinho

Mbappe said he had already spoken extensively with Mourinho during the 2026 World Cup, allowing the pair to develop a strong understanding before the manager took charge at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“We talked a lot during the World Cup, and he has spoken with me extensively,” Mbappe revealed.

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Although Mbappe has only recently joined the squad for pre-season, he has already identified one of Mourinho's biggest strengths: his experience of winning major trophies.