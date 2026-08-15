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PSG boss Luis Enrique gives Liverpool, Arsenal huge boost in Barcola pursuit

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:16 - 15 August 2026
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'He'll remain our player' - PSG coach insists Bradley Barcola is staying with UCL winners
Liverpool and Arsenal target Bradley Barcola has been given leeway by PSG boss Luis Enrique
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Liverpool have received a potential boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola after Luis Enrique appeared to leave the door open for the Frenchman to leave the club this summer.

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The 23-year-old has emerged as a key target for Liverpool and has also attracted interest from Arsenal.

Enrique fuels Barcola exit speculation

Barcola's future has become increasingly uncertain after he was left on the bench during PSG's 2-1 UEFA Super Cup victory over Aston Villa. The French winger appeared disappointed despite his side lifting the trophy, adding further fuel to speculation that he could be considering a move away from Paris.

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Speaking after the match, Enrique appeared to acknowledge the possibility of a departure when discussing a player's attitude.

"When a player doesn't have a smile when coming here, it's better to look for another solution," the PSG manager said.

Although Enrique did not specifically name Barcola, his comments have inevitably intensified speculation surrounding the France international.

Barcola has established himself as an important attacking player for PSG since joining from Lyon, but competition for places has increased as the club continue to build a squad capable of challenging across multiple competitions.

Liverpool and Arsenal monitor situation

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Liverpool and Arsenal are understood to be closely monitoring developments and have already tested PSG's resolve with an opening proposal for Barcola. The Reds reportedly view the winger as one of their primary attacking targets as they look to strengthen their forward line.

Barcola's pace, direct running and ability to operate from either flank make him an attractive option for Liverpool, who could see the Frenchman as a long-term addition to their attack.

Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, potentially setting up a Premier League battle for his signature if PSG decide to consider offers.

For now, PSG remain in control of Barcola's situation, but Enrique's comments have created uncertainty around the player's future.

If the winger's unhappiness continues, Liverpool and Arsenal could be ready to take advantage of an increasingly intriguing situation in Paris.

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